George overwhelms TCU to repeat as football champions
“Too much talent, too well-coached, and two straight titles.” That’s how the AP summed up Georgia’s 65-7 blowout of TCU in the CFP (College Football Playoff) championship game Monday night.
It all started with the pre-game coin toss. TCU called “tails.” It was heads. Georgia took the kickoff and quickly scored. Before you could blink, it was 10-0. TCU then tallied their only touchdown of the game, and the crowd of 72,000 strapped in for another anticipated classic shootout.
It never happened. The Bulldogs scored on their first six possessions. Start the bus. When this massacre ended, the top-ranked Dawgs had a margin in total yards of 589-188, rushing for 254 yards to 36 for the Horned Frogs, with most of the yardage coming in just three quarters. With 13 minutes left in the game, Dawg coach Kirby Smart pulled MVP quarterback Stetson Bennett, then inserted his reserves by the 10-minute mark. Not to be outdone, the subs scored twice off TCU’s starters.
The game was easily the most one-sided in CFP history and left no doubt who has the best team in college football. Georgia is now 29-1 the last two seasons and 34-1 in their last 35 games. Georgia finishes this season 15-0, while the Frogs end at 13-2.
TOFF 2022 FINAL TOP TEN RANKINGS: 1. Georgia 2. TCU 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Alabama 6. Tennessee 7. LSU 8. Penn State 9. Utah 10. Tulane.
CFB RECRUITING RANKINGS: Alabama has two more recruits than Georgia: 27-25 at this moment. Fearless also notes that the top four on this list are far ahead of the bottom six. 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Texas 4. Miami 5. Oklahoma 6. Ohio State 7. LSU 8. Notre Dame 9. Tennessee 10. Clemson. Also, 16. South Carolina 20. Florida State 27. UNC 34. Virginia Tech 43. N.C. State 48. Wake Forest 51. Duke 59. Georgia Tech 62. Virginia 77. ECU 78. Appalachian. (Rankings provided by 247 Sports.)
Southeast Sports, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.