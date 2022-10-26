Monday, October 17
5-7 Soccer
Dynamo 6
Wizards 0
Dynamo (5)
Sawyer Kelly 3 goals, Clinton Crissman 1 goal, Monika McCall 1 goal
Wizards (0)
No goals recorded
8-10 Soccer
Fire 2
United 0
Fire (2)
Kaiden Shirley 1 goal, Bruno Luna 1 goal
United (0)
No goals scored
Tuesday, October 18
6-9 Flag Football
Panthers Won by Forfeit
Cowboys Lost by Forfeit
10-12 Flag Football
Falcons Lost by Forfeit
Buccaneers Won by Forfeit
Wednesday, October 19
5-7 Soccer
Galaxy 1
Dynamo 4
Galaxy (1)
Quinn Koestring 1 goal
Dynamo (4)
Clinton Crissman 2 goals, Sawyer Kelly 1 goal, Carson Smiley 1 goal
8-10 Soccer
Sounders 0
Fire 4
Sounders (0)
No goals recorded
Fire (4)
Zakee Jones 2 goals, Brodie Curtis 1 goal, Bruno Luna 1 goal
Thursday, October 20
11-13 Soccer
Freedom 6
Revolution 2
Freedom (6)
Fernando Mejia 4 goals, Waldo Rojas 2 goals
Revolution (5)
Alex Moreno 2 goals
Upcoming Games
Thursday, October 27
11-13 Soccer
6:30 p.m.: Revolution vs. Freedom, Jaycees Field
Tuesday, November 1
6-9 Flag Football
6 p.m.: Cowboys vs. Panthers, Jaycees Field
10-12 Flag Football
6:45 p.m.: Falcons vs. Buccaneers, Jaycees Field
Wednesday, November 2
5-7 Soccer
6 p.m.: Dynamo vs. Galaxy, Jaycees Field
8-10 Soccer
6:45 p.m.: Fire vs. Sounders, Jaycees Field
