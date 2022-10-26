Monday, October 17

5-7 Soccer

Dynamo 6

Wizards 0

Dynamo (5)

Sawyer Kelly 3 goals, Clinton Crissman 1 goal, Monika McCall 1 goal

Wizards (0)

No goals recorded

 

8-10 Soccer

Fire 2

United 0

Fire (2)

Kaiden Shirley 1 goal, Bruno Luna 1 goal

United (0)

No goals scored

 

Tuesday, October 18

6-9 Flag Football

Panthers Won by Forfeit

Cowboys  Lost by Forfeit

 

10-12 Flag Football

Falcons Lost by Forfeit

Buccaneers Won by Forfeit

 

Wednesday, October 19

5-7 Soccer

Galaxy 1

Dynamo 4

Galaxy (1)

Quinn Koestring 1 goal

Dynamo (4)

Clinton Crissman 2 goals, Sawyer Kelly 1 goal, Carson Smiley 1 goal

 

8-10 Soccer

Sounders  0

Fire 4

Sounders (0)

No goals recorded

Fire (4)

Zakee Jones 2 goals, Brodie Curtis 1 goal, Bruno Luna 1 goal

 

Thursday, October 20

11-13 Soccer

Freedom 6

Revolution 2

Freedom (6)

Fernando Mejia 4 goals, Waldo Rojas 2 goals

Revolution (5)

Alex Moreno 2 goals

 

Upcoming Games

Thursday, October 27

 

11-13 Soccer

6:30 p.m.: Revolution vs. Freedom, Jaycees Field

 

Tuesday, November 1

6-9 Flag Football

6 p.m.: Cowboys vs. Panthers, Jaycees Field

10-12 Flag Football

6:45 p.m.: Falcons vs. Buccaneers, Jaycees Field

 

Wednesday, November 2

5-7 Soccer

6 p.m.: Dynamo vs. Galaxy, Jaycees Field

8-10 Soccer

6:45 p.m.: Fire vs. Sounders, Jaycees Field

 