Tuesday, May 31
Tee Ball
J&J Logging
3 0 2 5 – 10
C.M. Tucker Lumber
5 5 5 1 – 16
J&J Logging (10)
Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Aubrey Shearin 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Paisley Pittman 3 hits, Owen Reese 3 hits, Mason Reese 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Kinley Bolton 1 hit, Zoie Jones 1 hit, Milah Hargrove 1 hit
C.M. Tucker Lumber (16)
Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit
Tarheel Tire
5 5 5 5 – 20
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 2 5 2 X – 9
Tarheel Tire (20)
Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Cameron Edmonds 1 hit, Sawyer Kelly 1 hit, Corbin Steinbach 1 hit, Lilly Capps 1 hit
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc (9)
Hunter Compton 3 hits, Cali Richardson 3 hits, Jackson Koestring 2 hits, Quinn Koestring 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, Eliza Owen 1 hit, I’Mani Bullock 1 hit.
7-9 Baseball
Middleburg Steak & Seafood
3 1 1 0 – 5
Aycock Auto
5 3 5 3 – 16
Middleburg Steak & Seafood (5)
Austin Poindexter 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Kameron Neal 1 hit, K’Von Bailey 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit
Aycock Auto (16)
Jase Devine 3 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Jhalil Jones 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Jakeem Hinton 2 hits, Cameron Seward 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 1 hit, Weston Brauer 1 hit, Keason Douglas 1 hit
Lions Club
3 0 5 0 0 5 – 13
Arcola Logging
2 1 1 0 3 X – 7
Lions Club (13)
Judson Breedlove 3 hits, Landon Wells 3 hits, Myles Alexander 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Rylan Lynch 2 hits, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Cadrian Durham 1 hit, Jase Jessup 1 hit
Arcola Logging (7)
Tyler Grissom 3 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Omar Bartolo 2 hits, Sincere Burchette 2 hits, Sentel Burchette 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit
10-12 Softball
Macon Mini Storage
2 2 5 3 – 12
Blaylock Funeral Home 1 0 0 X – 1
Macon Mini Storage (12)
Ciara Howard 1 hit, Davis Pegram 1 hit
Blaylock Funeral Home (1)
No hits recorded
10-12 Baseball
Harris Trucking
5 5 5 – 15
Truist Bank
0 2 0 – 2
Harris Trucking (15)
Carter Edmonds 2 hits, Dawson Harris 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit
Truist Bank (2)
No hits recorded
Wednesday, June 1
Tee Ball
C.M. Tucker Lumber
5 0 5 2 – 12
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 0 1 0 – 1
C.M. Tucker Lumber (12)
Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 1 hit
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (1)
Hunter Compton 2 hits, Eliza Owen 2 hits, Quinn Koestring 2 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Jackson Koestring 1 hit, Bryce Vanderpoel 1 hit
C3 Farm & Timber
3 3 3 2 – 11
J&J Logging
5 4 3 X – 12
C3 Farm & Timber (11)
Siahna Taylor 4 hits, Brennyn Jones 3 hits, Joshua Hargrove 3 hits, Joshua Smithson 3 hits, Aleeyah Perry 3 hits, Griffin Arrington 3 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 1 hit
J&J Logging (12)
Mason Reese 3 hits, Owen Reese 3 hits, Kinley Bolton 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 3 hits, Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Carson Smiley 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Aycock Auto
5 0 4 0 5 – 14
Lions Club
0 1 3 0 1 – 5
Aycock Auto (14)
Ethan Smithson 3 hits, Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Tiequwen Townes 3 hits, Logan Finch 3 hits, Brodie Curtis, Jakeem Hinton 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Jase Devine 1 hit, Weston Brauer 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit
Lions Club (5)
Landon Wells 2 hits, Levi Endecott 1 hitFinn Bolton 1 hit, Judson Breedlove 1 hit, Rylan Lynch 1 hit, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit, John Griggs 1 hit
Arcola Logging
0 3 5 0 3 – 11
Middleburg Steak & Seafood
3 1 0 1 0 – 5
Arcola Logging (11)
Kai Harrison 3 hits, Zeayr Miles 3 hits, Mason Lynch 3 hits, Sentel Burchette 2 hits, Zakee Jones 2 hits, Andrew Black 2 hits, Omar Bartolo 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 1 hit
Middleburg Steak & Seafood (5)
Austin Poindexter 3 hits, Benton Blackwell 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Corey Spruell 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Lady Blaze
3 0 2 4 2 – 11
Parham’s Automotive
3 3 0 0 0 – 6
Lady Blaze (11)
Lorna Fagan 4 hits, Paisley Martin 4 hits, Avah Perry 3 hits, Carter Ellis 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Maci Choplin 2 hits, Kennedy Reed 1 hit
Parham’s Automotive (6)
Britani Bartolo 3 hits, Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Hailey Richardson 3 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Amani Brame 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit, Cali Huggins 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Warrenton Insurance
0 0 4 4 – 8
KMC Trucking
2 0 1 5 – 8
Warrenton Insurance (8)
KMC Trucking (8)
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, June 8
10-12 Softball
6 p.m.:Rockies (HVRD) vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Capps Field
10-12 Baseball
6 p.m.: Pirates (HVRD) vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field
7:30 p.m.: Red Sox (HVRD) vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field
Thursday, June 9
7-9 Softball
6 p.m.: Rangers (HVRD) vs. Union Level Timber, Capps Field
7:30 p.m.: Pirates (HVRD) vs. Lady Blaze, Capps Field
Tuesday, June 14
7-9 Baseball
7:45 p.m.: Aycock Auto vs. Cubs (HVRD), Aycock Field 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.