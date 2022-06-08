Tuesday, May 31

Tee Ball

J&J Logging

 3 0 2 5 – 10

C.M. Tucker Lumber 

5 5 5 1 – 16

J&J Logging (10)

Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Aubrey Shearin 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Paisley Pittman 3 hits, Owen Reese 3 hits, Mason Reese 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Kinley Bolton 1 hit, Zoie Jones 1 hit, Milah Hargrove 1 hit

C.M. Tucker Lumber (16)

Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit

Tarheel Tire 

5 5 5 5 – 20

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 2 5 2 X – 9 

Tarheel Tire (20)

Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Cameron Edmonds 1 hit, Sawyer Kelly 1 hit, Corbin Steinbach 1 hit, Lilly Capps 1 hit

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc (9)

Hunter Compton 3 hits, Cali Richardson 3 hits, Jackson Koestring 2 hits, Quinn Koestring 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, Eliza Owen 1 hit, I’Mani Bullock 1 hit.

7-9 Baseball

Middleburg Steak & Seafood 

3 1 1 0 – 5 

Aycock Auto 

5 3 5 3 – 16 

Middleburg Steak & Seafood (5)

Austin Poindexter 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Kameron Neal 1 hit, K’Von Bailey 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit

Aycock Auto (16)

Jase Devine 3 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Jhalil Jones 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Jakeem Hinton 2 hits, Cameron Seward 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 1 hit, Weston Brauer 1 hit, Keason Douglas 1 hit

Lions Club 

3 0 5 0 0 5 – 13 

Arcola Logging 

2 1 1 0 3 X – 7 

Lions Club (13)

Judson Breedlove 3 hits, Landon Wells 3 hits, Myles Alexander 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Rylan Lynch 2 hits, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Cadrian Durham 1 hit, Jase Jessup 1 hit

Arcola Logging (7)

Tyler Grissom 3 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Omar Bartolo 2 hits, Sincere Burchette 2 hits, Sentel Burchette 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit

10-12 Softball

Macon Mini Storage 

2 2 5 3 – 12 

Blaylock Funeral Home 1 0 0 X – 1 

Macon Mini Storage (12)

Ciara Howard 1 hit, Davis Pegram 1 hit

Blaylock Funeral Home (1)

No hits recorded

10-12 Baseball

Harris Trucking 

5 5 5 – 15 

Truist Bank 

0 2 0 – 2 

Harris Trucking (15)

Carter Edmonds 2 hits, Dawson Harris 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit

Truist Bank (2)

No hits recorded

Wednesday, June 1

Tee Ball

C.M. Tucker Lumber 

5 0 5 2 – 12

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. 0 1 0 – 1

C.M. Tucker Lumber (12)

Myiah Settles 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 1 hit

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (1)

Hunter Compton 2 hits, Eliza Owen 2 hits, Quinn Koestring 2 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Jackson Koestring 1 hit, Bryce Vanderpoel 1 hit

C3 Farm & Timber 

3 3 3 2 – 11 

J&J Logging 

5 4 3 X – 12

C3 Farm & Timber (11)

Siahna Taylor 4 hits, Brennyn Jones 3 hits, Joshua Hargrove 3 hits, Joshua Smithson 3 hits, Aleeyah Perry 3 hits, Griffin Arrington 3 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 1 hit

J&J Logging (12)

Mason Reese 3 hits, Owen Reese 3 hits, Kinley Bolton 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 3 hits, Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Carson Smiley 1 hit

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

Aycock Auto 

5 0 4 0 5 – 14

Lions Club 

0 1 3 0 1 – 5 

Aycock Auto (14)

Ethan Smithson 3 hits, Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Tiequwen Townes 3 hits, Logan Finch 3 hits, Brodie Curtis, Jakeem Hinton 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Jase Devine 1 hit, Weston Brauer 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit

Lions Club (5)

Landon Wells 2 hits, Levi Endecott 1 hitFinn Bolton 1 hit, Judson Breedlove 1 hit, Rylan Lynch 1 hit, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit, John Griggs 1 hit

Arcola Logging 

0 3 5 0 3 – 11

Middleburg Steak & Seafood 

3 1 0 1 0 – 5 

Arcola Logging (11)

Kai Harrison 3 hits, Zeayr Miles 3 hits, Mason Lynch 3 hits, Sentel Burchette 2 hits, Zakee Jones 2 hits, Andrew Black 2 hits, Omar Bartolo 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 1 hit

Middleburg Steak & Seafood (5)

Austin Poindexter 3 hits, Benton Blackwell 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Corey Spruell 1 hit

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

Lady Blaze 

3 0 2 4 2 – 11

Parham’s Automotive 

3 3 0 0 0 – 6 

Lady Blaze (11)

Lorna Fagan 4 hits, Paisley Martin 4 hits, Avah Perry 3 hits, Carter Ellis 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Maci Choplin 2 hits, Kennedy Reed 1 hit

Parham’s Automotive (6)

Britani Bartolo 3 hits, Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Hailey Richardson 3 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Amani Brame 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit, Cali Huggins 1 hit

10-12 Baseball 

Warrenton Insurance 

0 0 4 4 – 8

KMC Trucking 

2 0 1 5 – 8

Warrenton Insurance (8)

KMC Trucking (8)

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

10-12 Softball

6 p.m.:Rockies (HVRD) vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Capps Field

10-12 Baseball

6 p.m.: Pirates (HVRD) vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field

7:30 p.m.: Red Sox (HVRD) vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field

Thursday, June 9

7-9 Softball

6 p.m.: Rangers (HVRD) vs. Union Level Timber, Capps Field

7:30 p.m.: Pirates (HVRD) vs. Lady Blaze, Capps Field

Tuesday, June 14

7-9 Baseball

7:45 p.m.: Aycock Auto vs. Cubs (HVRD), Aycock Field 3