For the last four or five seasons, star players have told their teams “adios” when it comes to playing in the bowl games. While the four teams in the CFP playoffs can count on having their full squads, not even the eight remaining teams in the New Year’s Six bowls can depend on their most draftable players suiting up for the games.
College football is all about one thing: money. Top recruits are following the NIL trail when deciding where they will go to college. And if they have the opportunity to be a top draft pick, there is no need to risk injury by playing in a post-season game.
This is CFB today. Thanks a lot, NFL! The best bowl games will be the ones with teams who don’t have any potential top draft picks. Just pretend they are some good and not the 6-6 and 7-5 middle-diddles who fill up the minor bowl slate.
There are some ACC teams slated to play the next seven days. So, let’s toss the magic darts.
WAKE FOREST VS. MISSOURI: Friday. In forecasting games after a long layoff, some teams will be ready to play, others are already semi-hibernating and will look like teams that haven’t played in a month. Assuming both are awake, Vegas has the Deacons favored by a point. Fearless has………. Missouri 27, Wake Forest 23.
COASTAL CAROLINA VS. EAST CAROLINA: Tuesday. Since the end of the regular season, Coastal has changed coaches, and their QB has entered the transfer portal. So, are they the same caliber team that went 9-3? Not likely. ECU is 7-5 and moved up a notch in CFB this season. ECU 30, Coastal 24.
DUKE VS. CENTRAL FLORIDA: Wednesday afternoon. Both teams improved this year, but Duke was the most improved team in the South. This could be one of the best bowl games to watch and is close. Duke 34, UCF 31.
NORTH CAROLINA VS. OREGON: Wednesday night. Could be a lot of fireworks? The key may be Oregon QB Bo Nix. If he is healthy and plays, Oregon wins. If not, all bets are off. The Tar Heels have lost three in a row, including the beat-down in the ACC title game. Is this the fourth loss in a row? Oregon 38, North Carolina 24.
OTHER BOWL GAMES OF INTEREST PLAYED BY DEC. 29: Baylor over Air Force, Wisconsin over Oklahoma State, Arkansas over Kansas, Mississippi over Texas Tech (TOFF has all four games close or even).
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
