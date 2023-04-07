Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a new tennis instructional program at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Complex. This program is a beginner’s program for youth ages 6-11.
This program is free for participants, thanks to a grant awarded by United States Tennis Association-Southern. The program will have loaner tennis racquets for use.
If participants need transportation, it can be requested during registration. The tennis class is a six-week program on Tuesdays running from May 2 through June 13 (no class on May 23).
Option 1: Ages 6-8 at 5:30 p.m.
Option 2: Ages 9-11 at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is being accepted April 10 through April 27 (limited space is available).
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation welcomes volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warren
