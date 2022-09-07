Warren County and visiting Wilson Prep played a close game for the first half, with the Eagles leading twice in the game. But after scoring 16 points in the half, the Tigers’ speed and size took over the game, leading 35-16, the Tigers had the victory.
Warren County was without tailback Noah Dortch, their leading rusher and scorer over the first two games of the season, who was hurt in the win over Oxford Webb, and sat out this contest as a precaution. He may be back for this week’s home conference game with Northwest.
This will be the Eagles’ fourth straight home game to start the season. Following this game, the Eagles will travel for their next four games, a quirk of scheduling.
NEXT GAME: Northwest Halifax, Friday, 7 p.m., Eagles’ Nest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.