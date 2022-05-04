Monday, April 25

 Tee Ball

A.M. Newsom 2 4 2 – 8

W.C. Houndsmen 5 1 3 – 9

A.M. Newsom (8) 

Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Tyler Richardson 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brylee NEwsome 2 hits, Bernard Wright 2 hits, Arryn Young 1 hit, Payton Heinze 1 hit, Aliyah Hardy 1 hit

W.C. Houndsmen (9)

Neal Seaman 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 1 hit, Piper Holtzman 1 hit, William Bartholomew 1 hit, Caroline Holtzmann 1 hit, Kyleigh Holtzman 1 hit

 

V.J Sykes Enterprises 1 2 2 – 5 

Rhasheed Wheeler Enterprises 5 5 3 – 13 

V.J. Sykes Enterprises (5) 

Lucy Stall 2 hits, River Lynch 2 hits, Lanasia Wilson 2 hits, Korinna Fagan 2 hits, Whit Stall 2 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Jackson Robertson 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 1 hit, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit, Austin Robertson 1 hit, Tanner Sykes 1 hit

Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (13)

I’Mani Bullock 3 hits, Jackson Koestring 3 hits, Kenley Arrington 3 hits, Eliza Owen 3 hits, Natalie Champion 3 hits, Quinn Koestring 2 hits, Zyion Phillips 2 hits

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball 

Lady Blaze 2 0 1 0 0 – 3 

Union Level Timber 4 1 0 0 2 – 7 

Lady Blaze (3)

Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Lorna Fagan 1 hit, Paisley Martin 1 hit, Avah Perry 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit

Union Level Timber (7)

Laniyah Seward 4 hits, Audrie Newhouse 2 hits, Kaia Vavia 2 hits, Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Mariah Banks 2 hits, Ariel Adams 2 hits, Cabellah Currin 2 hits, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

Aycock Auto 3 0 0 3 5 – 11

Middleburg Steak & Seafood 2 0 4 3 3 – 12 

Aycock Auto (11)

Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Kaiden Shirley 2 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Jase Devine 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit

Middleburg Steak & Seafood (12)

Benton Blackwell 4 hits, Austin Poindexter 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Carson Huggins 1 hit, Corey Spruell 1 hit

 

Lions Club 1 0 0 1 0 0 – 2

Arcola Logging 1 0 2 1 0 X – 4

Lions Club (2)

Landon Wells 2 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Judson Breedlove 1 hit, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit

Arcola Logging (4)

Andrew Black 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Mason Lynch 1 hit, Kai Harrison 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit

 

10-12 Baseball 

Warrenton Ins. 5 5 5 – 15

KMC Trucking 1 5 3 – 9

Warrenton Ins. (15)

Joseph Bender 1 hit

KMC Trucking (9)

Arieh Williams 1 hit

 

Tuesday, April 26

No games due to weather

 

Wednesday, April 27 

Tee Ball

C3 Farm & Timber 3 2 0 – 5

W.C. Houndsmen 5 5 2 – 12

C3 Farm & Timber (5)

Brennyn Jones 2 hits, Griffin Arrington 2 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits, Brie Campbell 1 hit

W.C. Houndsmen (12)

Neal Seaman 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 1 hit, Tucker Harris 1 hit, Tyler Carrington 1 hit, William Bartholomew 1 hit, Kyleigh Holtzman 1 hit, Paisleigh Ball 1 hit

 

C.M. Tucker Lumber 0 5 5 4 – 14 

A.M. Newsom Ins. 0 0 0 0 – 0 

C. M. Tucker Lumber (14)

Myiah Settles 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 3 hits,  Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, , Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 1 hit

A.M. Newsom Ins. (0)

Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Tyler Richardson 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Bernard Wright 2 hits, Avery Harris 1 hit, Arryn Young 1 hit, Payton Heinze 1 hit, Aliyah Hardy 1 hit, Ian Bowen 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball 

Parham’s Automotive 5 0 5 0 1 – 11 

Lady Blaze 0 3 0 1 X – 4 

Parham’s Automotive (11)

Britani Bartolo 3 hits, Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Mackinley Stancil 2 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Serenity Harris 2 hits,  Sadie Ely 2 hits, Harper Powell 1 hit

Lady Blaze (4)

Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Lorna Fagan 2 hits, Avah Perry 2 hits, Jakiya Macon 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

Middleburg Steak & Seafood 0 0 1 0 4 – 5 

Lions Club 5 2 0 1 3 – 11

Middleburg Steak & Seafood (5)

Carson Huggins 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Corey Spruell 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit, Austin Poindexter 1 hit

Lions Club (11)

Judson breedlove 3 hits, Landon Wells 3 hits, Myles Alexander 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Jase Jessup 2 hits, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, John Griggs 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit

 

10-12 Baseball 

Harris Trucking 3 2 3 2 – 10

Warrenton Ins. 0 3 1 X – 4

Harris Trucking (10)

Blake Richardson 2 hits, Daniel Lassiter 1 hit

Warrenton Ins. (4)

Zynir Douglas 1 hit, James Chambers 1 hit

 

Truist Bank 4 5 3 – 12

KMC Trucking 5 5 3 – 13

Truist Bank (12)

Zyrell Seward 1 hit, Darrick Hughes 1 hit

KMC Trucking (13)

Arieh Williams 2 hits, Kyrii Wilson 1 hit, Royce Maddox 1 hit

 

 

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, May 4

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. A.M. Newsom Ins. vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

7 p.m. W.C. Houndsmen vs. V.J. Sykes Enterprises, Capps Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

6 p.m. Lions Club vs. Middleburg Steak & Seafood, Kiwanis Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

7 p.m. Union Level vs. Lady Blaze, Kiwanis Field

 

10-12 Baseball

6 p.m. Harris Trucking vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field

7:15 p.m. Warrenton Ins. vs. Truist Bank, Lions Field

 

Monday, May 9 

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. W.C. Houndsmen vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

7 p.m. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. vs. A.M. Newsom Ins., Capps Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

6 p.m. Middleburg Steak & Seafood vs. Aycock Auto, Lions Field

6 p.m. Arcola Logging vs. Lions Club, Kiwanis Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

7 p.m. Lady Blaze vs. Parham’s Automotive, Kiwanis Field

 

10-12 Baseball

7 p.m. Truist Bank vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field

 

Tuesday, May 10

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. Tarheel Tire vs. J&J Logging, Capps Field

7 p.m. C.M. Tucker Lumber vs. First Citizens, Capps Field

 

10-12 Softball

6 p.m. Macon Mini Storage vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field

 