Monday, April 25
Tee Ball
A.M. Newsom 2 4 2 – 8
W.C. Houndsmen 5 1 3 – 9
A.M. Newsom (8)
Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Tyler Richardson 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brylee NEwsome 2 hits, Bernard Wright 2 hits, Arryn Young 1 hit, Payton Heinze 1 hit, Aliyah Hardy 1 hit
W.C. Houndsmen (9)
Neal Seaman 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 1 hit, Piper Holtzman 1 hit, William Bartholomew 1 hit, Caroline Holtzmann 1 hit, Kyleigh Holtzman 1 hit
V.J Sykes Enterprises 1 2 2 – 5
Rhasheed Wheeler Enterprises 5 5 3 – 13
V.J. Sykes Enterprises (5)
Lucy Stall 2 hits, River Lynch 2 hits, Lanasia Wilson 2 hits, Korinna Fagan 2 hits, Whit Stall 2 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Jackson Robertson 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 1 hit, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit, Austin Robertson 1 hit, Tanner Sykes 1 hit
Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. (13)
I’Mani Bullock 3 hits, Jackson Koestring 3 hits, Kenley Arrington 3 hits, Eliza Owen 3 hits, Natalie Champion 3 hits, Quinn Koestring 2 hits, Zyion Phillips 2 hits
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Lady Blaze 2 0 1 0 0 – 3
Union Level Timber 4 1 0 0 2 – 7
Lady Blaze (3)
Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Lorna Fagan 1 hit, Paisley Martin 1 hit, Avah Perry 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit
Union Level Timber (7)
Laniyah Seward 4 hits, Audrie Newhouse 2 hits, Kaia Vavia 2 hits, Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Mariah Banks 2 hits, Ariel Adams 2 hits, Cabellah Currin 2 hits, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Aycock Auto 3 0 0 3 5 – 11
Middleburg Steak & Seafood 2 0 4 3 3 – 12
Aycock Auto (11)
Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Kaiden Shirley 2 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Jase Devine 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit
Middleburg Steak & Seafood (12)
Benton Blackwell 4 hits, Austin Poindexter 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Carson Huggins 1 hit, Corey Spruell 1 hit
Lions Club 1 0 0 1 0 0 – 2
Arcola Logging 1 0 2 1 0 X – 4
Lions Club (2)
Landon Wells 2 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Judson Breedlove 1 hit, Briston Shearin 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit
Arcola Logging (4)
Andrew Black 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Mason Lynch 1 hit, Kai Harrison 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Warrenton Ins. 5 5 5 – 15
KMC Trucking 1 5 3 – 9
Warrenton Ins. (15)
Joseph Bender 1 hit
KMC Trucking (9)
Arieh Williams 1 hit
Tuesday, April 26
No games due to weather
Wednesday, April 27
Tee Ball
C3 Farm & Timber 3 2 0 – 5
W.C. Houndsmen 5 5 2 – 12
C3 Farm & Timber (5)
Brennyn Jones 2 hits, Griffin Arrington 2 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits, Brie Campbell 1 hit
W.C. Houndsmen (12)
Neal Seaman 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 1 hit, Tucker Harris 1 hit, Tyler Carrington 1 hit, William Bartholomew 1 hit, Kyleigh Holtzman 1 hit, Paisleigh Ball 1 hit
C.M. Tucker Lumber 0 5 5 4 – 14
A.M. Newsom Ins. 0 0 0 0 – 0
C. M. Tucker Lumber (14)
Myiah Settles 3 hits, Neymar Williamson 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Peyton Kearney 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, , Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Ryland Taylor 1 hit
A.M. Newsom Ins. (0)
Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Tyler Richardson 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Bernard Wright 2 hits, Avery Harris 1 hit, Arryn Young 1 hit, Payton Heinze 1 hit, Aliyah Hardy 1 hit, Ian Bowen 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
Parham’s Automotive 5 0 5 0 1 – 11
Lady Blaze 0 3 0 1 X – 4
Parham’s Automotive (11)
Britani Bartolo 3 hits, Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Mackinley Stancil 2 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Serenity Harris 2 hits, Sadie Ely 2 hits, Harper Powell 1 hit
Lady Blaze (4)
Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Lorna Fagan 2 hits, Avah Perry 2 hits, Jakiya Macon 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
Middleburg Steak & Seafood 0 0 1 0 4 – 5
Lions Club 5 2 0 1 3 – 11
Middleburg Steak & Seafood (5)
Carson Huggins 3 hits, Kameron Neal 2 hits, Corey Spruell 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit, Austin Poindexter 1 hit
Lions Club (11)
Judson breedlove 3 hits, Landon Wells 3 hits, Myles Alexander 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Jase Jessup 2 hits, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Rylan Meadows 1 hit, John Griggs 1 hit, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Harris Trucking 3 2 3 2 – 10
Warrenton Ins. 0 3 1 X – 4
Harris Trucking (10)
Blake Richardson 2 hits, Daniel Lassiter 1 hit
Warrenton Ins. (4)
Zynir Douglas 1 hit, James Chambers 1 hit
Truist Bank 4 5 3 – 12
KMC Trucking 5 5 3 – 13
Truist Bank (12)
Zyrell Seward 1 hit, Darrick Hughes 1 hit
KMC Trucking (13)
Arieh Williams 2 hits, Kyrii Wilson 1 hit, Royce Maddox 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, May 4
Tee Ball
6 p.m. A.M. Newsom Ins. vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
7 p.m. W.C. Houndsmen vs. V.J. Sykes Enterprises, Capps Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
6 p.m. Lions Club vs. Middleburg Steak & Seafood, Kiwanis Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
7 p.m. Union Level vs. Lady Blaze, Kiwanis Field
10-12 Baseball
6 p.m. Harris Trucking vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field
7:15 p.m. Warrenton Ins. vs. Truist Bank, Lions Field
Monday, May 9
Tee Ball
6 p.m. W.C. Houndsmen vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
7 p.m. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc. vs. A.M. Newsom Ins., Capps Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball
6 p.m. Middleburg Steak & Seafood vs. Aycock Auto, Lions Field
6 p.m. Arcola Logging vs. Lions Club, Kiwanis Field
7-9 Coach Pitch Softball
7 p.m. Lady Blaze vs. Parham’s Automotive, Kiwanis Field
10-12 Baseball
7 p.m. Truist Bank vs. Harris Trucking, Lions Field
Tuesday, May 10
Tee Ball
6 p.m. Tarheel Tire vs. J&J Logging, Capps Field
7 p.m. C.M. Tucker Lumber vs. First Citizens, Capps Field
10-12 Softball
6 p.m. Macon Mini Storage vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field
