Amiliana Simmons, a junior track athlete, recently accomplished a feat at the 1A State Track Meet at NC A&T State University in Greensboro that has not be achieved in the history of Warren County High School track and field at the state level. She participated in four events.
Even Warren County High great Randy Jordan didn’t accomplish this with his great track and field talent. Jordan was named one of the greatest 100 athletes to ever participate in North Carolina high school athletics by the North State Journal and the NCHSAA Top 100 male athletes.
Jordan won six state titles in the long jump, and 100m and 200m dashes. He held the state overall 100 meter dash record (10.44 set 1987) for over 25 years. Jordan’s 3A 200m dash record, which was set in 1987 (21.20), was broken in 2022 by Issiah Monroe of Dudley High School with a time of 21.12.
It’s been 36 years since Jordan’s 1987 record breaking season. Now, it is Amiliana Simmons’ turn. She competed in the 100m dash, 200m dash, 100 m hurdles and 300m hurdles.
Simmons finished third in the 300m hurdles, running the event out of lane one. WCHS Track & Field Coach Morton Jones described this feat as a very difficult accomplishment because lane one is not a preferred lane.
Simmons came in ranked the number one 1A hurdler out of the East from the previous week’s Regional held at Pamlico High School. She ranked seventh overall for the State Meet. Six 300m hurdlers for the West had recorded faster times. Jones said that lane one is the second worst lane to compete in for the race.
Simmons finished fifth in the 100m hurdles, ninth in the 100m dash and eighth in the 200m dash. She received a third-place medal for the 300m hurdles and looks forward to next season, when she hopes to win her events.
During the 1A East Regional, Simmons won the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles. She finished third in both the 200m and 100m dashes.
Jones coached Randy Jordan in 1987 and Simmons.
“It’s unbelievable that 36 years have passed since Randy’s record setting season. I’m blessed to still be around to be a part of another Warren County High track athlete’s record season.”
