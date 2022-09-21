Big weekend for games at UNC, Wake Forest
As college football enters its fourth week of the season, one thing is clear. It’s clear some teams know just what they have in terms of strength—and some still have no idea..
North Carolina hosts Notre Dame in a game that will define both teams’ seasons. Wake Forest will play its toughest game of the season, and Cinderella, aka, Appalachian, could continue the best ride in school history. Let’s toss the magic darts and tell you right now who will win the big games.
WEST VIRGINIA AT VIRGINIA TECH: Hard game to pick as neither has looked good this season. One may emerge from this one and go on to a good year. Virginia Tech 31, West Virginia 27.
VIRGINIA AT SYRACUSE: The ‘Cuse has been a pleasant surprise in the early season after wallowing as one of the ACC’s weakest teams a year ago. Virginia squeaked by ODU last week, but this one is in the dome. Syracuse 28, Virginia 21.
CLEMSON AT WAKE FOREST: A headliner between ranked teams for the first time since 1950. The Deacons survived Liberty, but this opponent will be a much better team. Fearless thinks Clemson is miles below the top three-ranked teams, but a few kilometers ahead of the Deacons. Clemson 34, Wake Forest 20.
DUKE AT KANSAS: A battle of undefeated teams! What time is the tip-off? Sorry, I meant kickoff. Fearless doesn’t think either will finish the campaign the way they started it. But who cares, enjoy it while you have it. It’s a jump ball, er…..I mean toss-up. Kansas 31, Duke 28.
NAVY AT EAST CAROLINA: East Carolina is just a better team this season. And this improvement all started in the last half of 2021. It took Pirate coach Mike Houston two-plus seasons to turn around the program. When he was hired, Fearless thought ECU got “the best available” coach. ECU nipped Navy last year and are favored to keep the Midshipmen winless this season. ECU 34, Navy 31.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT FLORIDA STATE: The Seminoles have won two big games at the buzzer. They have scratched and clawed in both. Star QB Jordan Travis is injured (leg), and his status is doubtful. That will impact this game, although backup Tate Rodemaker did a good job out of the bullpen. FSU 27, Boston College 23.
CONNECTICUT AT N.C. STATE: The Wolfpack is hard to gauge. So far, they have not lived up to the pre-season hype. Against Texas Tech, they looked good at times. Other times, they were penalty-prone, particularly in the OL The play calling is, well, erratic. Still, they can meet all their season goals and they are ranked 12th. State 45, Connecticut 10.
JAMES MADISON AT APPALACHIAN: The magical mystery tour has given the Apps a near upset of UNC, a huge upset win at Texas A & M, and a Hail Mary win over Troy, plus “College GameDay.” Can it get any better for the Mounties? Only if they win this game against first-year FBS member JMU, who is used to winning big. Round four of ASU “Star Search?” Appalachian’s got talent, and so does JMU. Appalachian 34, JMU 24.
NOTRE DAME AT NORTH CAROLINA: Ohhhhhh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?......Sponge Mack Square Pants. He’s living right. With no defense to speak of, the Heels are 3-0, thanks to an offense that is clicking on all cylinders. Squeaking by Georgia State ain’t like playing an Irish team with a tough defense. But ND’s offense is terrible, and the Irish are 1-2. Great defense vs. great offense. Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 34.
OTHER TOP GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over Kent State, Auburn over Missouri (toss-up), Pitt over Rhode Island, Louisville over South Florida (close), Miami over Middle Tennessee, Texas over Texas Tech, Tennessee over Florida, UCF over Georgia Tech, Kentucky over NIU, Texas A & M over Arkansas (even), South Carolina over Charlotte, Alabama over Vanderbilt, and Ohio State over Wisconsin.
AP TOP TEN THIS WEEK: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. Oklahoma, 7. Southern California, 8. Kentucky 9. Oklahoma State 10. Arkansas. Also, 12. N C. State 21. Wake Forest.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
