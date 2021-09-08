Warren County’s Jay Goode (No. 2) moves the ball down the field as the Eagles defeat the J.F. Webb Warriors on the road Friday night by a score of 34-26. The Eagles will host Louisburg High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 12:25 pm
Warren County’s Jay Goode (No. 2) moves the ball down the field as the Eagles defeat the J.F. Webb Warriors on the road Friday night by a score of 34-26. The Eagles will host Louisburg High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.