Monday, October 4
4&5 Soccer
Crew – 1
Dynamo – 11
Crew (1)
Neal Seaman 1 goal
Dynamo (11)
Madison Kennedy 7 goals, Cameron Edmonds 4
Wizards – 6
Crew – 2
Wizards (6)
Carson Smiley 4 goals, Thomas Wischhusen 2 goals
Crew (2)
2 goals
6-9 Soccer
Sounders – 1
Timbers – 0
Sounders (1)
Braylan Perry 1 goal, Bentley Richardson 1 goal, Judson Breedlove
Timbers (0)
No goals scored
10-13 Soccer
Earthquakes – 3
Freedom – 0
Earthquakes (3)
Waldo Mejia 3 goal, Tucker Daniels 1 goal, Fernando Mejia 1 goal
Freedom (0)
No goals scored
Tuesday, October 5
6-9 Soccer
Fire – 4
United – 0
Fire (4)
Bruno Luna 2 goals, Logan Finch 1 goal, Zakee Jones 1 goal
United (0)
No goals recorded
10-13 Soccer
Freedom – 0
Revolution – 3
Freedom (0)
No goals scored
Revolution (3)
Alex Moreno 2 goals, Logan Harris 1 goal
Wednesday, October 6
6-8 Flag Football
Cowboys – 6
Panthers – 20
Cowboys (6)
Trevor Owens 1 TD
Panthers (20)
Mason Lynch 2 TDs, Caiden Rudd 2 EPs, Zeayr Miles 1 TD
10-13 Soccer
Vikings – 30
Giants – 6
Vikings (25)
Nathan Kelly 3 TDs, Derek Alston 1 TD & 1EP
Giants (18)
Christopher Howard 3 TDs
Thursday, October 7
6-9 Soccer
United – 1
Sounders – 3
United (1)
Jasiah Harrison 1 goal
Sounders (3)
Braylan Perry 2 goals
Fire – 1
Timbers – 0
Fire (1)
Logan Finch 1 goal
Timbers (0)
No goals scored
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, October 14
6-9 Soccer
6:30United vs. Sounders
10-13 Soccer
7:30 Freedom vs. Earthquakes
Tuesday, October 19
6-8 Flag Football
6:30 Panthers vs. Cowboys
