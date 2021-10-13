Monday, October 4

4&5 Soccer

Crew – 1 

Dynamo – 11

 

Crew (1)

Neal Seaman 1 goal

Dynamo (11)

Madison Kennedy 7 goals, Cameron Edmonds 4 

 

Wizards – 6

Crew – 2

 

Wizards (6)

Carson Smiley 4 goals, Thomas Wischhusen 2 goals

Crew (2)

2 goals

 

6-9 Soccer

Sounders – 1

Timbers – 0

 

Sounders (1)

Braylan Perry 1 goal, Bentley Richardson 1 goal, Judson Breedlove

Timbers (0)

No goals scored

 

 

10-13 Soccer

Earthquakes – 3

Freedom – 0

 

Earthquakes (3)

Waldo Mejia 3 goal, Tucker Daniels 1 goal, Fernando Mejia 1 goal

Freedom (0)

No goals scored

 

Tuesday, October 5

6-9 Soccer

Fire – 4

United – 0

 

Fire (4)

Bruno Luna 2 goals, Logan Finch 1 goal, Zakee Jones 1 goal

United (0)

No goals recorded

 

10-13 Soccer

Freedom – 0

Revolution – 3

 

Freedom (0)

No goals scored

Revolution (3)

Alex Moreno 2 goals, Logan Harris 1 goal

 

 

Wednesday, October 6 

 

6-8 Flag Football

Cowboys – 6

Panthers – 20

 

Cowboys (6)

Trevor Owens 1 TD

Panthers (20)

Mason Lynch 2 TDs, Caiden Rudd 2 EPs, Zeayr Miles 1 TD 

 

10-13 Soccer

Vikings – 30

Giants – 6

 

Vikings (25)

Nathan Kelly 3 TDs, Derek Alston 1 TD & 1EP

Giants (18)

Christopher Howard 3 TDs

 

 

Thursday, October 7

 

6-9 Soccer

United – 1

Sounders – 3

 

United (1)

Jasiah Harrison 1 goal

Sounders (3)

Braylan Perry 2 goals

 

 

Fire – 1

Timbers – 0

 

Fire (1)

Logan Finch 1 goal

Timbers (0)

No goals scored

 

 

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, October 14

 

6-9 Soccer

6:30United vs. Sounders

 

10-13 Soccer

7:30     Freedom vs. Earthquakes

 

 

Tuesday, October 19

 

6-8 Flag Football

6:30 Panthers vs. Cowboys

 

 