The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A East Track Regional was held on the campus of Pamlico High School on Saturday, May 14. Warren County High School was one of 18 participating schools.
After the three and a half hour bus ride, the WCHS participants represented their school and the Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference well, coaches indicated.
Leslie Williams tied for second place in the shot put. His second place throw of 45 feet, 1 inch was good enough for him to be ranked sixth in the 1A State Track Meet to be held on the campus of NC A&T State University in Greensboro on Saturday, May 21.
In the girls’ shot put, Symia Chapman also placed second, with a throw of 29 feet, 8 inches. This was good enough for a ninth-ranked position on Saturday.
In the 300M low hurdles, Amilianna Simmons finished second with a time of 51.38, giving her a sixth-place ranking for the 1A State Meet.
These athletes will attempt to become state champions like most recent 2015 state champion WCHS sprinter Starbesha Satterwhite in the 200M dash.
The Eagles are coached by Morton Jones and April Macon.
