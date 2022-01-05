He can only play it once
The college football season will end this coming Monday with the College Football Playoff Championship game between Alabama and Georgia. The gang at The Original Fearless Forecaster can’t help but feel a bit of melancholy with the end of another season. For the North Carolina college football teams and the ACC office in Greensboro in particular, bowl season couldn’t end soon enough.
COVID issues caused the cancellation of several games we were interested in. In the ACC, Miami, Virginia, and Boston College couldn’t field teams. The BC cancellation also caused East Carolina to miss out on their bowl opportunity and the chance at an eight-win season. With QB Holton Ahlers returning, the Pirates will get another shot at a bowl next season.
UCLA enjoyed their bowl experience in San Diego. They made a trip to Sea World and visited a naval ship in San Diego harbor two days prior to the game. Apparently, the visits had lesser COVID restrictions than the Bruins as UCLA was unable to field a defensive line hours before the Holiday Bowl kickoff. Their cancellation cost N.C. State a shot at a 10-win season, which frustrated (our nice word) Pack fans and coach Dave Doeren, in particular. Like ECU, the Wolfpack will get another shot at 10 wins next year as they return a lot of players from this year’s 9-3 team.
Wake Forest had one of their best years ever and were headed to play SEC foe Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. COVID issues caused the Aggies to back out of this one, but at least they did it early enough to allow the Preachers to find a replacement. Wake was able to finish up their season with a 38-16 win (one of the two ACC bowl victories) against 5-7 Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights came into Jacksonville on short notice with a blistering 2-7 record in their last nine games.
Clemson was the only ACC team other than Wake to win their bowl game. Louisville, Virginia Tech and North Carolina all lost their games, with the Tarheel loss being particularly disappointing. The Heels played at home in Charlotte against South Carolina and got smoked by the Gamecocks. QB Sam Howell did not opt out (as is the trend these days for college football starters that are anticipated to be high draft picks).
Howell, who has been touted as the greatest QB in UNC history (at least by the announcers), was playing his last game in light blue. The greatest QB in Carolina history leaves Chapel Hill after three years with a 21-17 overall record and a losing record in his final season. A season where they were a consensus top 10 pick in the preseason. Just goes to show you how much us prognosticators know.
Now, let’s break out the dartboard one last time this season to see whozza gonna win a national championship:
ALABAMA VS. GEORGIA: This rematch of the SEC title game in Indy will decide who takes home the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy. (Couldn’t they find a name for the trophy —maybe they are waiting to name it the Saban Trophy one day). This is the eighth time the title has been decided under the current playoff format, and so far, the Crimson Tide has won three of them. Bama comes into the game with the edge in experience.
Bulldog coach Kirby Smart is a former assistant coach under Nick Saban. In the previous 26 matchups between Saban and his assistants, Saban has won 25 with the first loss being to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M earlier this year. Alabama followed up that loss by upsetting Georgia in the SEC title game 41-24 about a month ago. You might say Nick taught Kirby everything he knows. He just didn’t teach Kirby everything Nick knows.
But it’s hard to beat the same team twice in one year, especially when the team that lost the first game arguably has more talent. Alabama scored on two pass plays over 50 yards and an interception return of 42 yards in the first one. We don’t think the Tide will have that advantage in explosive plays in this one.
In the Game of Thrones TV Series, Stannis Baratheon’s fleet is blown up by a surprise move by Tyrion Lannister to start the Battle of Blackwater Bay. Looking out at the wreckage, Baratheon rallies his troops by saying “The dwarf has played his little trick. He can only play it once.” Saban is the best coach in college football history, but he has played his trick. Bama used up their gameplan advantage in Atlanta. The Dawgs will be ready. A classic…. Georgia 35, Alabama 30.
PERCY’S TOP TEN: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Michigan, 4. Ohio State, 5. Cincinnati, 6. Baylor, 7. Michigan State, 8. Oklahoma State, 9. Notre Dame, 10. Clemson.
