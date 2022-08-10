Registration is open for the Warren County Parks and Recreation co-ed adult softball league until Aug. 31.
The fee is $400 per team. Teams have until the first game to turn in their official roster. The league format requires at least four females for each team. All games will be played at the Warren County Recreation Complex.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or register, visit the Parks and Recreation website listed above or call the office at 252-257-2272.
