Christian Buffaloe of Warren County was recently promoted to Shodan (1st Degree Black Belt) by the International Kyokushin Karate Organization in Tokyo, Japan.
Buffaloe started his Kyokushin Karate training under his father, Sensei Kenny Buffaloe at 2 1/2 years old. Kenny Buffaloe also trained and coached Christian to compete at world level in international Kyokushin Karate championships in Japan, New York and Los Angeles since 2008. Christian Buffaloe is a seven-time Kyokushin Karate youth/teen champion, and he won his first Kyokushin Karate championship title as an adult competitor in 2020 at the Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships in Little Tokyo.
Christian Buffaloe is a Kyokushin Karate assistant instructor at the Kyokushin Karate classes in Roanoke Rapids, Murfreesboro, Hollister and Clarksville, Va., since early 2014. It is his way of sharing his knowledge and experience with the local youth and giving back to the community who has supported his fighting career since 2008.
Kenny Buffaloe and Christian Buffaloe were featured in a documentary movie called “Fighting Spirit!” in 2015 about their lives that was entered into several national film festivals in the fall of 2015. The movie is now included in the state’s historical archives in Raleigh.
For more information on new spring Kyokushin Karate classes in the area, call or text 252-589-4281.
