Registration for Winter Youth Basketball with Warren County Parks and Recreation opened on Monday and will run through Nov. 3. The league is for youth ages 6-17. The registration fee is $10.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30a.m.-5p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recreation website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Warren County Parks and Recreation is also seeking volunteer coaches for youth basketball season. Interested persons may submit a volunteer application and complete an online background check at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
