Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Pickleball 101 for adults at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, at no charge.
The winter session will occur on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon beginning Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 28.
Registration is ongoing until the session ends, but pre-registration is recommended for advance communication on any adjustments. Pickleball 101 is led by County Pickleball Ambassador Stan Brothers.
Beginning players can play among themselves or get assistance from the county’s pickleball ambassador. Nets and pickleballs will be available on site for all to access. A limited number of loaner paddles are available.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, located 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or register, visit the county website or call the Parks and Recreation office at 252-257-2272.
Warren County Parks and Recreation is always looking for volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
