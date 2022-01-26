Celebration.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSDON/The Warren Record

The celebration is underway after the Warren County Varsity Eagles defeat KIPP Pride, ranked No. 4 in 1A Conference 9, by a score of 77-70 on Jan. 18. The Lady Eagles also scored an impressive win. Warren County hosted North Edgecombe on Tuesday and will travel to Weldon today (Wednesday).

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record