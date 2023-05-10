Warren County High School honors senior softball players during festivities on May 4. The Lady Eagles defeated Rocky Mount Prep 24-0 to continue their undefeated conference winning streak and maintain first place in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference. Warren County has achieved a conference record of 14-0 and overall record of 18-3.
