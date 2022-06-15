Monday, June 6
Tee Ball
A.M. Newsom Ins.
1 3 4 – 8
J&J Logging 4 4 4 – 12
A.M. Newsom Ins. (8)
Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Zaya Perry 2 hits, Ian Bowen 1 hit, Tyler Richardson 1 hit
J&J Logging (12)
Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Mason Reese 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Leah Vaughan 2 hits, Paisley Pittman 1 hit, Kinley Bolton 1 hit, Zoie Jones 1 hit, David Bacon 1 hit
V.J. Sykes Enterprises
1 0 2 – 3
First Citizens 5 5 5 – 15
V.J Sykes Enterprises (3)
Carlos Hargrove 2 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Jackson Robertson 1 hit, Lanasia Wilson 1 hit, Austin Robertson 1 hit, Wyatt Newton 1 hit, Jameson Fuller 1 hit
First Citizens (15)
Ryan Jones 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Camden Paynter 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 1 hit, Charlie Peoples 1 hit, Ella Powell 1 hit, Cameron Lewis 1 hit, Christian Lewis 1 hit
7-9 Softball
Lady Blaze
2 5 1 3 5 – 16
Union Level Timber
3 3 1 2 X – 9
Lady Blaze (16)
Carter Ellis 4 hits, Lorna Fagan 3 hits, Jakiya Macon 3 hits, Paisley Martin 3 hits, Avah Perry 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Laiana Perry 2 hits, Kennedy Reed 2 hits, Maci Choplin 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits
Union Level Timber (9)
Laniyah Seward 3 hits, Madison Peoples 3 hits, Alexia Diaz 2 hits, Journi Burnette 2 hits, Mariah Banks 1 hit, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit, Princess Nelson 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
KMC Trucking 5 5 5 – 15
Truist Bank 5 3 1 – 9
KMC Trucking (15)
Arieh Williams 2 hits, Nicholas Harrison 2 hits, Dallas Rudd 1 hit, Christopher Howard 1 hit
Truist Bank (9)
Sidney Downey 1 hit, Andrew Black 1 hit
Tuesday, June 7
Tee Ball
First Citizens 4 5 5 – 14
J&J Logging 5 4 5 – 14
First Citizens (14)
Ryan Jones 3 hits, Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Ella Powell 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits, Camden Paynter 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 1 hit, Christian Lewis 1 hit
J&J Logging (14)
Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Mason Reese 3 hits, Kinley Bolton 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Zoie Jones 3 hits, Paisley Pittman 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 3 hits, David Bacon 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Carson Smiley 1 hit, Leah Vaughan 1 hit
Tarheel Tire 5 5 5 5 – 20
C3 Farm & Timber 0 2 4 2 – 8
Tarheel Tire (20)
Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Minika McCall 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Cameron Edmonds 1 hit, Sawyer Kelly 1 hit
C3 Farm & Timber (8)
Griffin Arrington 4 hits, Brennyn Jones 3 hits, Kevin Nunez 3 hits, Jayce McSwain 3 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 1 hit
10-12 Softball
Blaylock Funeral Home 3 2 2 – 7
Macon Mini Storage
1 4 3 –8
Blaylock Funeral Home (7)
Sayde Young 1 hit, Jayla Hunt 1 hit, Da’najah Burwell 1 hit, Aleah Bacon 1 hit, Kayley Martin 1 hit, Alani Smith 1 hit
Macon Mini Storage 8)
Angela Pegram 1 hit, Ciara Howard 1 hit
7-9 Softball
Parham’s Automotive
0 2 4 0 1 2 – 9
Union Level Timber
0 0 0 2 1 X – 3
Parham’s Automotive (9)
Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Claire Powell 3 hits, Harper Powell 3 hits, Brittani Bartolo 2 hits, Mackinley Stancil 2 hits, Zriyah Hymon 2 hits, Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Ely 1 hit
Union Level Timber (3)
Mariah Banks 2 hits, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Alexia Diaz 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit
Wednesday, June 8
10-12 Softball
Rockies (HVRD)
5 1 5 – 11
Blaylock Funeral Home 2 2 1 – 5
Rockies (HVRD) (11)
No stats recorded
Blaylock Funeral Home (5)
Sayde Young 1 hit, Ciara Howard 1 hit, Da’najah Burwell 1 hit, Kayley Martin 1 hit, Aleah Bacon 1 hit, Akhari McCormick 1 hit
10-12 Baseball
Pirates 0 0 0 0 0 – 0
Warrenton Ins. 2 0 4 1 X – 7
Pirates (HVRD) (0)
No stats recorded
Warrenton Ins. (7)
Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Layton Pernell 1 hit, Zynir Douglas 1 hit, James Chambers 1 hit, Ashton Kearney 1 hit
Red Sox (HVRD)
Harris Trucking
Postponed due to weather
Thursday, June 9
7-9 Softball
Pirates (HVRD)
0 0 0 1 – 1
Lady Blaze 4 5 0 3 – 12
Pirates (HVRD) (1)
No stats recorded
Lady Blaze (12)
Avah Perry 4 hits, Lorna Fagan 4 hits, Carter Ellis 3 hits, Maci Choplin 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Paisley Martin 2 hits, Kennedy Reed 1 hit, Laiana Perry 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, June 15
10-12 Softball
6 p.m.: Angels (HVRD) vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Capps Field
10-12 Baseball
6 p.m.: Pirates (HVRD) vs. Warrenton Insurance, Aycock Field 2
Tuesday, June 21
7-9 Baseball
6 p.m.: Cubs (HVRD) vs. Lions Club, Capps Field
7:30 p.m.: Bunn Youth Sports vs. Aycock Auto, Capps Field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.