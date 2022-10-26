By Lew Hege

In a game that was close for three quarters, the Warren County Eagles closed out their regular season with a tough 48-35 loss to North Edgecombe here last Friday night.

Despite the loss, Warren County was one of the top teams in the conference this year, finishing the conference season at 6-4, 5-3.

The teams battled on even terms for the first half as North Edgecombe scored just before halftime to lead 20-15.  Warren County started the second half by recovering a muffed punt near midfield.  The Eagles took advantage of the North Edgecombe miscue as TB Noah Dortch broke loose for a long TD run to give the Eagles a 23-15 lead.  The Warriors scored twice, but missed both PATs, and the third quarter ended with North Edgecombe on top 27-23.  The Warriors added three more scores for the final margin.

While the Eagles’ regular season is in the books, their good play has earned them a spot in the state 1-A playoffs with the first game expected Nov. 4.  

While the Eagles have a week off, the other conference teams have their final contests Friday night.

RESULTS LAST FRIDAY

North Edgecombe 48, Warren County 35

Northampton Co. 46,  Northwest Halifax  0

Wilson Prep 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Weldon 8, KIPP Pride 6

GAMES THIS WEEK

Wilson Prep at Southeast Halifax

North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride

Northwest Halifax at Rocky Mount Prep

Northampton County at Weldon

Editor’s Note: Warren County High School honored its seniors on Friday night. Seniors include Ty Rodwell, Dennis Williams, Ayzayvion Hunter, Sam Isreal, Noah Dortch, Donald Bullock, Theodore Madison III and Trent Williams.

 