By Lew Hege
In a game that was close for three quarters, the Warren County Eagles closed out their regular season with a tough 48-35 loss to North Edgecombe here last Friday night.
Despite the loss, Warren County was one of the top teams in the conference this year, finishing the conference season at 6-4, 5-3.
The teams battled on even terms for the first half as North Edgecombe scored just before halftime to lead 20-15. Warren County started the second half by recovering a muffed punt near midfield. The Eagles took advantage of the North Edgecombe miscue as TB Noah Dortch broke loose for a long TD run to give the Eagles a 23-15 lead. The Warriors scored twice, but missed both PATs, and the third quarter ended with North Edgecombe on top 27-23. The Warriors added three more scores for the final margin.
While the Eagles’ regular season is in the books, their good play has earned them a spot in the state 1-A playoffs with the first game expected Nov. 4.
While the Eagles have a week off, the other conference teams have their final contests Friday night.
RESULTS LAST FRIDAY
North Edgecombe 48, Warren County 35
Northampton Co. 46, Northwest Halifax 0
Wilson Prep 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Weldon 8, KIPP Pride 6
GAMES THIS WEEK
Wilson Prep at Southeast Halifax
North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride
Northwest Halifax at Rocky Mount Prep
Northampton County at Weldon
Editor’s Note: Warren County High School honored its seniors on Friday night. Seniors include Ty Rodwell, Dennis Williams, Ayzayvion Hunter, Sam Isreal, Noah Dortch, Donald Bullock, Theodore Madison III and Trent Williams.
