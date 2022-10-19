Checking in on Wolfpack Nation
We’ve heard folks on Raleigh radio make the statement that N.C. State can’t have nice things. We think this statement is made simply to get a reaction from Wolfpack fans and thus increase ratings. Regardless of what we think, sometimes it does makes you wonder if it is true. In what was supposed to be the greatest football season of all time for the Pack, injuries and shaky play have left them at 5-2.
Wait. Isn’t 5-2 good? Not according to a lot of fans on Twitter. Seems you can’t lose on the road to two undefeated top 15 teams without someone calling for the coaches to be fired. The Pack was in a one possession game last Saturday and a dropped interception or a few less questionable calls (both play call and refereeing) could have made things different. But when you have a one-dimensional backup QB playing his first game, the margin for error is smaller. Everything has to go your way.
“But did you see the latest AP poll? North Carolina is ranked ahead of us. In our greatest year of all time. We are the football school.” You mean the Tarheels. The 6-1 team that the scheduling gods have looked kindly on this year. It looks like the Heels will play only one ranked team this year and could end up 10-2 and in the ACC title game against Clemson. Apparently, UNC is allowed to have nice things. At least until division scheduling in the ACC takes away the Coastal advantage next year.
Pack fans need to relaxxx, to quote another Pack QB, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. This might not be the year that they hoped for, but a successful season is still possible. 8-4 is likely. 9-3 is a maybe, and with a bowl victory, 10 wins is still in play. They are going to have to figure out how to score TDs with the personnel they have. And figure out how to keep the opposing QB to less than 100 yards rushing. Given a well-timed bye week, the opportunity is there.
Don’t give up on the season yet, Pack fans. There will be plenty of time for that after Wake Forest visits Raleigh the first of November.
Let’s breakout the dartboard and look at this week’s games:
CENTRAL FLORIDA AT EAST CAROLINA: The Pirates are coming into this one after a 4 OT homecoming win last weekend over Memphis. They can’t afford a hangover here against the Golden Knights, who come into this game with visions of conference titles in their heads. This will be an entertaining game between two high powered offenses led by two of the best QBs in the AAC, Holton Ahlers of ECU and John Rhys Plumlee of UCF. The Golden Knights are overall the better team and win this one in a shootout…Central Florida 42, East Carolina 31.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT WAKE FOREST: Wake has won three of the last four in this series. They also are 3-1 coming off a bye the last four years. (Thanks to Phil Steele). Those two trends, coupled with the fact that the Preachers are a much better team, make this one easy to pick, at least from who’s gonna win. We read an article in the local rag this morning about how UNC QB Drake Maye could win the Heisman. With all due respect to Mr. Maye, he’s not even the best QB in the ACC. Sam Hartman leads WFU to another win…Wake Forest 42, Boston College 17.
DUKE AT MIAMI: The Blue Devils were the surprise of the early season, going 3-0 to start. They have lost three of their last four, with all losses being one possession games. Duke has definitely been a good surprise under new coach Mike Elko. The Canes at 3-3 have been a disappointment under first year coach Mario Cristobal, but with only one conference loss, they still have a chance to win the Coastal Division title. We think this is a tossup with homefield advantage (usually three points) being the deciding factor…Miami 24, Duke 21.
SYRACUSE AT CLEMSON: The Orange fans charged the field last week after beating N.C. State (we thought only ECU did that). Coming off a game against Wagner and a bye week, Syracuse had three weeks to prepare for last week’s win. They get one week here to get ready for a trip to Death Valley for their first road game of the season (sorry, a trip to UConn does not count). The Tigers just don’t lose home games to ranked opponents, and they won’t lose this one. One less undefeated team in the nation after the clock runs out here…Clemson 38, Syracuse 20.
VIRGINIA AT GEORGIA TECH: National TV Game on ESPN Thursday night. We mocked the Yellow Jackets on several occasions, so all they did was get to 2-1 in the conference with a chance to get to 3-1 here. That chance comes against a Virginia team that has yet to get new head coach Tony Elliott his first conference win. Interim Tech coach Brent Key already has two in a row. He gets another under the lights on the Flats …Georgia Tech 28, Virginia 21.
PITTSBURGH AT LOUISVILLE: The best running back in the ACC is Panther Israel Abanikanda. When he leads the team in rushing, the only loss Pitt has is to #3 Tennessee in overtime. Both teams are coming off a bye week, so he should be well rested from his last performance of 320 yards with six TDs. The Cards have alternated wins and losses this season. They won their last one over UVA. That makes this one a loss, even at home…Pittsburgh 31, Louisville 27.
OTHER GAMES: LSU over Ole Miss, Missouri over Vandy, Alabama over Mississippi State, Texas A&M over South Carolina, Ohio State over Iowa, Baylor over Kansas, Oklahoma State over Texas, TCU over Kansas State, Penn State over Minnesota, Oregon over UCLA
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022
