Last week, Fearless pointed out that this is the 30th year we will be helping him out with the column. That’s a while, to put it mildly. Thirty years ago, NIL, conference realignment, a multiteam playoff and streaming services were something out of science fiction. The game certainly has changed since we started prognosticatin’. Time will tell if it was for the better, but we’ll be sure to give you our thoughts on most of these topics as the season progresses.
For a walk down memory lane, 30 years ago, Alabama won the national championship, beating Miami in the Sugar Bowl 34-13. Florida State won the nine-team ACC. N.C. State and North Carolina finished second and third, respectively. Miami QB Gino Torretta won the Heisman.
Now let’s dust off the dartboard for the first time this year and look at this week’s full slate of games (and a pre-season nod to Phil Steele’s Football Preview for a few snippets of info):
N.C. STATE AT EAST CAROLINA: If you have waited years for a chance at a magical season, a trip to Dowdy Ficklen is not how we would want the journey to start. The Wolfpack have lost three of their last four trips to Greenville, and ECU has a dangerous returning QB in Holton Ahlers. Pack fans will be sweating it out till this one is behind them. They should be hoping they’re not swearing it out when it’s over. The Pack will win, but the game will be in doubt in the 2nd half…N.C. State 31, ECU 24.
NORTH CAROLINA AT APPALACHIAN STATE: A trip to Boone is as bad a way to start the season as a trip to Greenville. Good thing the Heels have one under their belt with their week 0 win against FAMU. QB Drake Maye looked to be the real deal in that one, but this will be a tougher test. After winning in Chapel Hill three years ago, the Mountaineers won’t be intimidated at home. The key stat here is the last time UNC played Chase Brice, they won 56-24. Heels win on the road…UNC 42, App State 38.
TEMPLE AT DUKE: After back-to-back disappointing seasons, both teams will be featuring new head coaches in this matchup. New Blue Devil coach Mike Elko gets his first job as head man, but has spent the last three years as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator. That SEC pedigree and home field advantage gives the edge to Duke in this one…Duke 35, Temple 21.
VMI AT WAKE FOREST: Wake has won nine home games in a row. Even with QB Sam Hartman out with a medical issue, the Keydets won’t have enough talent to keep this one from being number 10. This is how you schedule an opening game... Wake Forest 52, VMI 7.
LOUISVILLE AT SYRACUSE: The Orange have only won more than two conference games once in the last six years. This year will likely be more of the same. Syracuse is usually a tough out at home, but we think Louisville (with QB Malik Cunningham) could be the surprise team in the ACC this year. The Cards have won the last two in this matchup 30-0 and 41-3. More of the same...Louisville 35, Syracuse 7.
CLEMSON AT GEORGIA TECH: Prior to last year’s 14-8 win, Clemson had won their previous three games against the Yellow Jackets by an average margin of over six touchdowns. If this one isn’t closer to that margin, look for freshman QB Cade Klubnik to be starting by October. Look for lots of rushing yards from Will Shipley and Kobe Pace…Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 14.
FLORIDA STATE AT LSU: This Sunday night game features two storied programs that are coming off a couple of down years. The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, who came over from Notre Dame. The Noles under Mike Norvell need to show improvement this year, or he may be on the way out. A huge game for FSU that will set the stage for their season. Upset Special…Florida State 28, LSU 27.
WEST VIRGINIA AT PITTSBURGH: The backyard brawl returns after a decade hiatus. Both teams will be starting former USC QBs, with Pitt slated to start Kedon Slovis and WVU starting J.T. Daniels. We’ll call that even and pick the team with the better defense playing at home…Pittsburgh 24, West Virginia 17.
RUTGERS AT BOSTON COLLEGE: BC has won 11 straight against Rutgers and has the edge here of playing at home with the better QB (Phil Jurkovec). If the Big Ten continues to expand, they may want to think about contracting the Scarlet Knights…Boston College 28, Rutgers 14.
RICHMOND AT VIRGINIA: A road game at James Madison wasn’t an option? New coach Tony Elliott comes over from Clemson after handling the offensive coordinator duties there. With only four starters returning on that side of the ball, he will have work to do this season, just not in this one…Virginia 35, Richmond 14.
VIRGINIA TECH AT OLD DOMINION: Did the guys in the ACC office think it would be interesting to start three of its teams’ seasons with a group of five road games? We know this is prime Hokie recruiting territory, but the last time Tech made the trip to Norfolk, they lost 49-35. Let’s hope the Brent Pry era starts off better… Virginia Tech 30, ODU 20.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN AT MIAMI: The Canes won the last matchup with the Wildcats 63-0. It won’t get that bad here as the U is prepping for a visit to College Station in a couple weeks…Miami 49, Bethune-Cookman 3.
OTHER GAMES: Charlotte over Bill and Mary, Ohio State over Notre Dame, Georgia over Oregon, Arkansas over Cincinnati, Utah over Florida, Houston over UTSA.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
