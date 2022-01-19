Georgia wins national championship and 2022 preview
It has been just a week since the CFB national championship game between the two SEC powerhouses, Georgia and Alabama. These teams were far and away the two top teams in college football this year. No other CFB team was ranked No. 1 during the season.
Georgia possessed one of the best defenses in CFB history, and Alabama wasn’t far behind. To advance to the championship game, Georgia manhandled Michigan, 34-11, while Alabama whipped unbeaten Cincinnati, 27-6. The title game was close for three quarters. The Crimson Tide actually led 18-13 in the fourth quarter before Georgia took over, scoring 20 points to win it, 33-18. The win raised Georgia’s record to 14-1, while Alabama finished 13-2. This was the Dawgs’ third CFB title.
Both SEC powers are loaded with NFL-ready players, and as many as 20 players from these teams may be drafted this spring. On Saturday, Georgia held a parade and pep rally in Athens. More than 92,000 fans filled the stadium on a cloudy, frigid day for this event. For sports fans in Georgia, the championship caps a “perfect fall,” as the Braves also won the World Series. When All-America DT Jordan Davis raised his hoodie to show a Braves’ jersey, the capacity crowd broke into the Braves’ “chop and chant.”
In the “way too early” preseason poll for the 2022 season, both Alabama and Georgia are at the top of the forecast. Fearless thinks they may be way ahead of No. 3 Ohio State and any others next season.
A giant tip of the fedora to Craig Champion, aka Cousin Percy. Craig wrote more columns this year than in any previous season in his 29th year with TOFF. For Fearless, this was his 54th year, and like all CFB fans, can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin.
Here’s the final CFB rankings for 2021 and the early forecast for next season.
2021 FINAL TOP 10 RANKINGS: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Michigan 4. Cincinnati 5. Ohio State 6. Baylor 7. Oklahoma State 8. Notre Dame 9. Michigan State 10. Oklahoma. Also, 13. Pitt 15. Wake Forest 16. Clemson 18. N.C. State.
2022 “Way too Early” RANKINGS: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Texas A& M 5. Michigan 6. Notre Dame 7. Utah 8. N. C. State 9. Oklahoma State 10. Michigan State. Also, 11. Clemson 14. Wake Forest 25. South Carolina.
2022 RIVALS RECRUITING RANKINGS: (Will be re-evaluated after transfer portals are complete) 1. Texas A &M 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Ohio State 5. Texas 6. Penn State 7. Notre Dame 8. Michigan 9. North Carolina 10. Oklahoma. Also, 12. Florida State 21. South Carolina 34. Virginia Tech 36. Clemson 43. Georgia Tech 51. Duke 57. N.C. State 73. Wake Forest 74. ECU.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
