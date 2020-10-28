A toast to Whitey Ford and great memories
This has been a year of memories in major league baseball with the passing of some of the greats. Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Al Kaline, and Joe Morgan are among the Hall of Famers who have gone to that great ballpark in the sky in 2020. And one great southpaw pitcher, Whitey Ford, who passed away three weeks ago.
Fearless’ connection to Ford occurred on Sept. 7, 1957, in Washington. My parents, sister, and friend, Stevie Read, piled into a new Plymouth Belvedere my Dad had recently purchased from Paige Perkinson at his Wise dealership. Beautiful day, and Whitey and the New York Yankees beat the Senators, 4-1. Whitey had a shutout going until the bottom of the ninth when Roy Sievers hit a solo shot over the left field fence. It was also in Griffith Stadium where Mickey Mantle had blasted a 565-foot home run in 1953.
It was the first big league game I attended. I had no idea that years later, I would be sitting in the Atlanta dugout chatting with Phil Niekro, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron. Or in the Braves’ press box covering the NL playoffs, or taking my dad with me to cover the Red Sox at Fenway Park, or the Yankees, or the Braves’ games with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Watching my dad have lunch in the press grill with Don Sutton, Pete Van Wieren, and Skip Carey, while Chip Carey and I talked Georgia football, our alma mater. My dad, a bird dog scout for the Cleveland Indians for a decade or so, would have been 95 today.
Sports provides many great memories. There are some big CFB games on tap for this weekend and maybe some new memories will be made. Let’s toss the magic darts to pick the winners.
EAST CAROLINA AT TULSA: The Pirates have shown improvement in their last two outings, but this is a game against an underrated and rising Golden Hurricane team. If all the forces align, ECU could pull off an upset. If not, the Hurricane winds will blow. Tulsa 34, ECU 27.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT CLEMSON: Clemson looked just plain average for the first three quarters against a mediocre Syracuse team last week. Boston College is a little better, but there’s still a talent gap here. Clemson 48, Boston College 14.
NOTRE DAME AT GEORGIA TECH: Are the Irish spending this week studying film of Clemson? Of course they are silly. Fearless thinks Tech will be better in another year or so, but this one may not be pretty. Notre Dame 49, Georgia Tech 13.
VIRGINIA TECH AT LOUISVILLE: The Hokies are waning while the Cardinals are soaring. Scott Satterfield has done an amazing job at Louisville. If you think they are climbing this year, just wait until 2021. Critical game for Tech—a must win. Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 28.
WAKE FOREST AT SYRACUSE: The Deacons are a sleeper this season. They have been a tough out in Winston-Salem, so can they repeat the magic in the Dome? The ‘Cuse stuck with Clemson for three quarters. A toss-up-- this one is dead even. Wake Forest 27, Syracuse 26.
CHARLOTTE AT DUKE: Duke has had an up-and-down campaign and needs to put on the burners for the remainder of the season. Duke is good at home, but Charlotte is better than you think. No gimme, it’s Duke 34, Charlotte 24.
NORTH CAROLINA AT VIRGINIA: This was a toss-up before the season began, but no more. Mack Brown has done a masterful job in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have gone from 2-10 (in 2018) to 7-6 last year, to the top tier of the ACC. Fearless doesn’t think they have any more “FSU upsets” left. UNC 35, Virginia 24.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Alabama over Mississippi State, Georgia over Kentucky, Florida over Missouri, Ohio State over Penn State, Oklahoma over Texas Tech, Texas A & M over Arkansas (close), Oklahoma State over Texas, Wisconsin over Nebraska (even), LSU over Auburn (toss-up), Minnesota over Maryland, and Appalachian over UL-Monroe.
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Notre Dame and Georgia (tie) 6. Oklahoma State 7. Cincinnati 8. Texas A & M 9. Wisconsin 10. Florida. Also, 12. Miami 14. UNC.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2020
