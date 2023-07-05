“If we can help move the mountain, call me!” Words spoken by 78-year-old Virginia Broach, who is on her way to participate in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pa. July 10-12.
Small in stature, but mighty in strength and determination, Broach says that she is ready, and, as she puts it, “I really think I am ready at the right time. I love boldness. I will do anything, if it is correct; look, I owe it. If I have been given any talents, I have to use those suckers up or they can be taken away from me!”
And one of her talents is her athletic ability. During the National Senior Games, Broach will compete within the 75-79 age group in the 50 Meter Dash against 30 people, the 100 Meter Dash against 21 people and the Long Jump. After winning at the local and state levels, Broach is eager to compete at the national level and has even recruited a trainer to help her reach her goals.
I had the opportunity to sit and chat with Broach and her trainer, Morton Jones, Warren County High School track coach, whom Broach says she is very grateful to for helping her through this journey, She refers to Jones as not only her trainer, but as her leader through the process of preparing for the competition. “He has given me so many hints and I feel so much more confident,” Broach said.
I asked Broach how she feels at this point in her life, and she said happily, “I am coming alive! I am rejuvenating myself; I don’t know what it is or really what I am doing. I just get there. I do stuff and I try to win. I have been in first place in all categories, now I can take it up a notch.” Jones quickly chimes in by saying that even though he is coaching Broach, she is an inspiration to him also.
No matter where Broach places during the Senior Games, she is already a winner. Broach was born in Warrenton and because her father was enlisted in the military, she grew up traveling the country. She said throughout her 12 years in school, she attended a different school each year. Upon high school graduation, Broach herself served 21 years in the military and 28 years in law enforcement in California, where she established roots before relocating to where she calls home, Warrenton.
Broach says that even though her family traveled, Warrenton will always be home. As she refers to herself as a “Summer Kid,” she shares fond memories of her summers spent attending her family churches of Russell Union and Burchette Chapel. Broach is the proud mother of her adult daughter, Tai Broach, Ph.D. Broach serves as chief operating officer of her daughter’s organizational development, executive and team coaching business, Taibu Global, LLC.
In addition to practicing and participating in athletic events, Broach is actively engaged in the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), All Saints Episcopal Church Community Placement Lab, Warren County Community Center and Golden Journeys.
Broach wanted local residents to know about the great opportunity to compete in the Senior Games, but she also shared concerns about the condition of the Warren County High School athletic track and equipment area.
“Every year, when the District K Five County Region Senior Games competitions are held, we are the host site for the track and field games and cycling,” she said. “We need a track that is presentable, and that track could be considered hazardous. There are cracks over one inch wide with grass growing up through.”
Broach describes the track as “substandard and a disservice to the local high school students.” She quickly added that she doesn’t want to point fingers and blame anyone in particular, but would like to call attention to the state of the track and include the community in ways to restore it and make it a safer and better facility for public use.
“I think we can and should do better than that and we can,” Broach said. “It’s our major high school in the county.”
