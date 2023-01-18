Warren County junior Chaliyah Richardson (No. 10) gets a shot off against two Rocky Mount Prep defenders during the Lady Eagles’ road game on Jan. 10. Warren County won by a score of 57-34. The Lady Eagles traveled to KIPP Pride on Tuesday. They will host Weldon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vance County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years
- Celebrate 50th Anniversary
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- Police respond to shooting, fighting at Roxie’s
- MLK Holiday Celebration Parade and Program planned in Littleton
- Warrenton Town Board briefs
- Upset bid process for South Warren property to begin
- Norlina to advertise police chief’s position
- Nonprofit GRRO launches Eva Clayton Rural Food Institute
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.