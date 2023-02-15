Christian Buffaloe, local Kyokushin Karate fighter, recently won 1st place in the Men’s(Lightweight Division) of the Japan-sponsored Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships in Los Angeles(Little Tokyo) on Feb. 5.
In the final match, Buffaloe faced strong Japanese fighter Kohtaroh Zushi in a very tough and technical fight. Buffaloe won by judge’s decision, driving his opponent off the mat several times with a strong punching attack. In addition, Buffaloe won the Best Technique Award for his performance, a high honor in a Kyokushin Karate tournament.
The Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships this year also served as a qualifying tournament for entry into the 13th Kyokushin Karate World Open Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in November. This tournament is bareknuckle, full contact, knockdown fighting with no rank or weight divisions.
By winning 1st place in the Los Angeles tournament, Christian Buffaloe is now entered into the Kyokushin Karate World Open Championships as a top competitor representing the USA and North Carolina. Only the best 200 fighters in the world ever qualify to fight in this elite event that is held only once every four years.
Sensei Kenny Buffaloe, Christian Buffaloe’s trainer and coach, commented, “I am very proud of Christian and this great accomplishment. I trained him very hard to take full advantage of this rare opportunity that only a few fighters ever realize. He will be prepared to fight at his full ability at the World Championships in November.”
Christian Buffaloe is very thankful and appreciative for all the help and support he has received. When he competes in these international championships, he not only fights for himself, but for the USA and North Carolina. Buffaloe hopes his accomplishments will inspire other area youth to work hard to also realize their dreams and aspirations. With hard work and effort, anything is possible.
Christian Buffaloe teaches weekly Kyokushin Karate classes to share his knowledge and experience with area students. It is his way of giving back to the local community.
For more information on Kyokushin Karate and area training classes, call or text 252-589-4281.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.