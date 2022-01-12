Monday, January 3

Games cancelled due to weather

Tuesday, January 4

6-8 Basketball

Tarheels 2  2  1  0 – 5

Deacons 8  5 14  1 – 28

Tarheels (5)

Karveiy Howard 2 pts, Ja’Keem Hinton 2 pts, Josiah Harrison 1 pt

Deacons (28)

Zeayr Miles 11 pts, Mason Lynch 10 pts, Ahmad Evans 7 pts

Wolfpack 4  6  0  2 – 12

Blue Devils 2  0  4  2 – 8

Wolfpack (12)

Jeremiah Jones 10 pts, Masiah Brodie 2 pts

Blue Devils (8)

Judson Breedlove 6 pts, Landon Wells 2 pts

Thursday, January 6

9-12 Basketball

Hornets 2  0  3  7 – 12

Celtics 4  0  0  4 – 8

Hornets (12)

Jayden Blacknall 5 pts, Brandon Lancaster 3 pts, Kaeleb Grissom 2 pts, Reagan Nowell 2 pts

Celtics (8)

Tion Boyd 4 pts, Marcellus White 2 pts, Christopher Howard 2 pts

Lakers 10  8  6  7 – 31

Bulls 2  6  2  8 – 18

Lakers (31)

Caiden Rudd 10 pts, JaMarcus West 8 pts, Marius Hammie 7 pts, Dallas Rudd 4 pts, Nicholas Harrison 2 pts

Bulls (18)

Matthew Harris 15 pts, Zyrell Seward 3 pts

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, January 13

6-8 Basketball

6 p.m. Tarheels vs. Wolfpack: John Graham Gym

6:45 p.m. Deacons vs. Blue Devils: John Graham Gym

Tuesday, January 18

6-8 Basketball

6 p.m. Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils: John Graham Gym

6:45 p.m. Deacons vs. Tarheels: John Graham Gym