Monday, January 3
Games cancelled due to weather
Tuesday, January 4
6-8 Basketball
Tarheels 2 2 1 0 – 5
Deacons 8 5 14 1 – 28
Tarheels (5)
Karveiy Howard 2 pts, Ja’Keem Hinton 2 pts, Josiah Harrison 1 pt
Deacons (28)
Zeayr Miles 11 pts, Mason Lynch 10 pts, Ahmad Evans 7 pts
Wolfpack 4 6 0 2 – 12
Blue Devils 2 0 4 2 – 8
Wolfpack (12)
Jeremiah Jones 10 pts, Masiah Brodie 2 pts
Blue Devils (8)
Judson Breedlove 6 pts, Landon Wells 2 pts
Thursday, January 6
9-12 Basketball
Hornets 2 0 3 7 – 12
Celtics 4 0 0 4 – 8
Hornets (12)
Jayden Blacknall 5 pts, Brandon Lancaster 3 pts, Kaeleb Grissom 2 pts, Reagan Nowell 2 pts
Celtics (8)
Tion Boyd 4 pts, Marcellus White 2 pts, Christopher Howard 2 pts
Lakers 10 8 6 7 – 31
Bulls 2 6 2 8 – 18
Lakers (31)
Caiden Rudd 10 pts, JaMarcus West 8 pts, Marius Hammie 7 pts, Dallas Rudd 4 pts, Nicholas Harrison 2 pts
Bulls (18)
Matthew Harris 15 pts, Zyrell Seward 3 pts
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, January 13
6-8 Basketball
6 p.m. Tarheels vs. Wolfpack: John Graham Gym
6:45 p.m. Deacons vs. Blue Devils: John Graham Gym
Tuesday, January 18
6-8 Basketball
6 p.m. Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils: John Graham Gym
6:45 p.m. Deacons vs. Tarheels: John Graham Gym
