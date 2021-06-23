Monday, June 14
Tee-Ball
First Citizens4 0 4 0 – 8
Union Level Land & Timber5 5 5 X – 15
First Citizens (8)
Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Cali Richardson 3 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Audrie Newhouse 2 hits, Iris Hudgins 2 hits
Union Level Land & Timber (15)
Ja’Keem Hinton 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Camden Paynter 2 hits, Nehemiah George 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits
BB&T 5 5 2 – 12
A.M. Newsom 0 0 0 – 0
BB&T (12)
Harper Powell 2 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Daniel Abdelshalid 2 hits, Cadrian Durham 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Myiah Settles 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Jah’Mere Hyke 2 hits, Messiah Shaw 2 hits
A.M. Newsom (0)
Riley Moreland 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits
7-9 Boys Baseball
Middleburg Steakhouse
3 4 1 1 – 9
Farm Bureau 5 3 2 5 – 15
Middleburg Steakhouse (9)
Caiden Rudd 3 hits, Darrick Hughes 3 hits, Andrew Black 3 hits, Clayton Moseley 3 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit, Ashton Hargrove 1 hit, Markevious Hargrove 1 hit, Kameron Neal 1 hit
Farm Bureau (15)
Arieh Williams 3 hits, Judson Breedlove 3 hits, Bentley Richardson 3 hits, Deval Davis 2 hits, Westin Ross 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Tion Boyd 2 hits, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance
1 1 5 0 4 – 11
Aycock Auto
2 5 2 5 X – 14
Warrenton Insurance (11)
Zeayr Miles 3 hits, Kenan Gardner 3 hits, Ashton Kearney 3 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Kyrii Wilson 1 hit, Zakee Jones 1 hit
Aycock Auto (14)
Andrew Lassiter 3 hits, Jase Devine 3 hits, Kaiden Shirley 3 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Nicholas Harrison 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Jhalil Jones 1 hit
13-16 Softball
Henderson-Vance
1 1 2 0 2 0 0 – 6
J&J Logging
0 1 0 0 3 1 0 – 5
Tuesday, June 15
Tee-Ball
First Citizens2 0 4 3 – 9
Tarheel Tire5 5 3 2 – 15
First Citizens (9)
Audrie Newhouse 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Iris Hudgins 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (15)
Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Levi Endecott 3 hits, Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen 5 4 3 – 12
Taber Auto Center 0 0 0 X – 0
W.C. Houndsmen (12)
Neal Seaman 3 hits, Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits
Taber Auto Center (0)
Jase Jessup 2 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits
7-9 Boys Baseball
Aycock Auto
5 5 2 5 2 – 19
Warrenton Insurance
5 0 3 1 4 – 13
Aycock Auto (19)
Logan Finch 3 hits, Andrew Lassiter 3 hits, Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Jase Devine 3 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Nicholas Harrison 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Braxton West 2 hits, Kaiden Shirley 2 hits
Warrenton Insurance (13)
Kenan Gardner 3 hits, Ashton Kearney 3 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Zeayr Miles 2 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Kyrii Wilson 2 hits, Cameron Seward 2 hits, Zakee Jones 2 hits, Levi Cabiness 1 hit
Henderson-Vance
3 3 0 5 1 – 12
Middleburg Steakhouse
1 0 0 1 0 – 2
10-12 Girls Softball
Macon Mini Storage
won by forfeit
Blaylock Funeral Home
lost by forfeit
10-12 Boys Baseball
Carter Bank & Trust
3 0 0 0 0 – 3
Harris Trucking
0 0 0 2 2 – 4
Carter Bank & Trust (3)
Matthew Harris 2 hits, Zynir Douglas 1 hit, Mekhi Chavis 1 hit
Harris Trucking (4)
Adonis Towns 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Holt Clary 1 hit
Wednesday, June 16
Tee-Ball
BB&T
2 0 0 – 2
W.C. Houndsmen
5 5 3 – 13
BB&T (2)
Harper Powell 2 hits, Cadrian Durham 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen (7)
Neal Seaman 3 hits, Piper Holtzman 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Weston Brauer 3 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 2 hits
7-9 Girls Softball
Dale’s Heating
1 0 0 0 0 0 – 1
Arcola Logging
2 0 0 0 0 X – 2
Dale’s Heating (15)
Avery Williams 1 hit, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Aniyah Lewis 1 hit
Arcola Logging (2)
Carlee Edmonds 3 hits, Gracey Cooper 2 hits, Lily Holtzmann 2 hits, Avery Seaman 1 hit, Hailey Richardson 1 hits, Britani Bartolo 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit, Sophia Brauer 1 hit, Sadie Ely 1 hit
7-9 Boys Baseball
Middleburg Steakhouse
1 0 0 2 2 – 5
Aycock Auto
2 5 2 3 X – 12
Middleburg Steakhouse (5)
Caiden Rudd 1 hit, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Darrick Hughes 1 hit
Aycock Auto (12)
Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Logan Finch 1 hit, Andrew Lassiter 1 hit, Nicholas Harrison 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Jase Devine 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit
Farm Bureau
1 0 1 2 5 2 – 11
Warrenton Insurance
2 1 3 5 1 X – 12
Farm Bureau (11)
Arieh Williams 3 hits, Deval Davis 1 hit, Bentley Richardson 1 hit, Landon Wells 1 hit, Tion Boyd 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance (12)
Zeayr Miles 1 hit, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Ashton Kearney 1 hit
Thursday, June 17
Tee-Ball
Taber Auto Center
1 0 3 4 – 8
Union Level Land & Timber
5 5 5 X – 15
Taber Auto Center (8)
Jase Jessup 3 hits, Sadie Moseley 3 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits, Thea Taber 2 hits, Knox Jessup 2 hits, Ayden Terry 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits
Union Level Land & Timber (15)
JAkeem Hinton 3 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Camden Paynter 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, D’Angello Oliver 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits
Tarheel Tire
5 5 1 4 – 15
A.M. Newsom
4 5 1 X – 10
Tarheel Tire (15)
Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Madison Kennedy 2 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Elliot Choplin 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits
A.M. Newsom (10)
Avery Harris 2 hits, Riley Moreland 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Graci Richardson 2 hits, Kacicihskews Bethea 2 hits, Najara Hargrove 2 hits
10-12 Girls Softball
Henderson-Vance
2 5 0 4 – 11
Macon Mini Storage
0 0 4 0 – 4
10-12 Boys Baseball
Henderson-Vance
4 1 0 – 5
Carter Bank & Trust
4 5 3 – 12
13-16 Girls Softball
J&J Logging
0 0 0 0 2 – 2
Burger Barn
3 5 5 0 X – 13
J&J Logging (2)
MacKenzie Stallings 1 hit, Aiyanah Alston 1 hit, Shamonie Johnson 1 hit
Burger Barn (13)
Blake Vick 2 hits, Katelyn Holtzman 2 hits, Sa’Kayla Howard 1 hit, Chelsey Shearin 1 hit, Mariah Harris 1 hit, Miyanna Burgess 1 hit, Hannah Cooper 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, June 24
Tee-Ball
6 p.m.BB&T vs. Taber Auto CenterCapps Field
7 p.m.A.M. Newsom vs. Union Level Land & Timber
Capps Field
13-16 Softball
6 p.m.Burger Barn vs. J&J LoggingLions Field
Monday, June 14
Tee-Ball
6 p.m.First Citizens vs. Union Level Land & Timber
Capps Field
7 p.m.BB&T vs. A.M. NewsomCapps Field
7-9 Baseball
6 p.m.Middleburg Steakhouse vs. Farm Bureau
Lions Field
7 p.m.Warrenton Insurance vs. Aycock AutoLions Field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.