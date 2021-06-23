Monday, June 14

Tee-Ball

First Citizens4  0  4  0  – 8

Union Level Land & Timber5  5  5  X – 15

First Citizens (8)

Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Cali Richardson 3 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Audrie Newhouse 2 hits, Iris Hudgins 2 hits

Union Level Land & Timber (15)

Ja’Keem Hinton 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Camden Paynter 2 hits, Nehemiah George 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits

BB&T                 5  5  2  – 12

A.M. Newsom    0  0  0  – 0

BB&T (12)

Harper Powell 2 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Daniel Abdelshalid 2 hits, Cadrian Durham 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Myiah Settles 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Jah’Mere Hyke 2 hits, Messiah Shaw 2 hits

A.M. Newsom (0)

Riley Moreland 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits

7-9 Boys Baseball

Middleburg Steakhouse

3  4  1  1  – 9

Farm Bureau   5  3  2  5 – 15

Middleburg Steakhouse (9)

Caiden Rudd 3 hits, Darrick Hughes 3 hits, Andrew Black 3 hits, Clayton Moseley 3 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit, Ashton Hargrove 1 hit, Markevious Hargrove 1 hit, Kameron Neal 1 hit

Farm Bureau (15)

Arieh Williams 3 hits, Judson Breedlove 3 hits, Bentley Richardson 3 hits, Deval Davis 2 hits, Westin Ross 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Tion Boyd 2 hits, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit

Warrenton Insurance

1  1  5  0  4  – 11

Aycock Auto

2  5  2  5  X – 14

Warrenton Insurance (11)

Zeayr Miles 3 hits, Kenan Gardner 3 hits, Ashton Kearney 3 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Kyrii Wilson 1 hit, Zakee Jones 1 hit

Aycock Auto (14)

Andrew Lassiter 3 hits, Jase Devine 3 hits, Kaiden Shirley 3 hits, Logan Finch 2 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Nicholas Harrison 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Jhalil Jones 1 hit

13-16 Softball

Henderson-Vance

1  1  2  0  2  0  0 – 6

J&J Logging

0  1  0  0  3  1  0 – 5

Tuesday, June 15

Tee-Ball

First Citizens2  0  4  3  – 9

Tarheel Tire5  5  3  2  – 15

First Citizens (9)

Audrie Newhouse 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Lily Orr 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Iris Hudgins 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (15)

Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Levi Endecott 3 hits, Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen  5  4  3   – 12

Taber Auto Center  0  0  0  X – 0

W.C. Houndsmen (12)

Neal Seaman 3 hits, Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits

Taber Auto Center (0)

Jase Jessup 2 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits

7-9 Boys Baseball

Aycock Auto

5  5  2  5  2  – 19

Warrenton Insurance 

5  0  3  1  4 – 13

Aycock Auto (19)

Logan Finch 3 hits, Andrew Lassiter 3 hits, Jhalil Jones 3 hits, Jase Devine 3 hits, Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Nicholas Harrison 2 hits, Charles Hayes 2 hits, Brodie Curtis 2 hits, Braxton West 2 hits, Kaiden Shirley 2 hits

Warrenton Insurance (13)

Kenan Gardner 3 hits, Ashton Kearney 3 hits, Mason Lynch 2 hits, Zeayr Miles 2 hits, Finn Bolton 2 hits, Kyrii Wilson 2 hits, Cameron Seward 2 hits, Zakee Jones 2 hits, Levi Cabiness 1 hit

Henderson-Vance

3  3  0  5  1  – 12

Middleburg Steakhouse

1  0  0  1  0 – 2

10-12 Girls Softball 

Macon Mini Storage

won by forfeit

Blaylock Funeral Home

lost by forfeit

10-12 Boys Baseball

Carter Bank & Trust

3  0  0  0  0 – 3

Harris Trucking

0  0  0  2  2 – 4

Carter Bank & Trust (3)

Matthew Harris 2 hits, Zynir Douglas 1 hit, Mekhi Chavis 1 hit

Harris Trucking (4)

Adonis Towns 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Holt Clary 1 hit

Wednesday, June 16

Tee-Ball

BB&T

2  0  0   – 2

W.C. Houndsmen

5  5  3  – 13

BB&T (2)

Harper Powell 2 hits, Cadrian Durham 2 hits, Neymar Williamson 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen (7)

Neal Seaman 3 hits, Piper Holtzman 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Weston Brauer 3 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 2 hits 

7-9 Girls Softball

Dale’s Heating

1  0  0  0  0  0  – 1

Arcola Logging

2  0  0  0  0  X – 2

Dale’s Heating (15)

Avery Williams 1 hit, Madison Peoples 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Aniyah Lewis 1 hit

Arcola Logging (2)

Carlee Edmonds 3 hits, Gracey Cooper 2 hits, Lily Holtzmann 2 hits, Avery Seaman 1 hit, Hailey Richardson 1 hits, Britani Bartolo 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit, Sophia Brauer 1 hit, Sadie Ely 1 hit 

7-9 Boys Baseball

Middleburg Steakhouse

1  0  0  2  2 – 5

Aycock Auto

2  5  2  3  X – 12

Middleburg Steakhouse (5)

Caiden Rudd 1 hit, Benton Blackwell 1 hit, Darrick Hughes 1 hit 

Aycock Auto (12)

Tiequwen Townes 2 hits, Logan Finch 1 hit, Andrew Lassiter 1 hit, Nicholas Harrison 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Jase Devine 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit

Farm Bureau

1  0  1  2  5  2 – 11

Warrenton Insurance

2  1  3  5  1  X – 12

Farm Bureau (11)

Arieh Williams 3 hits, Deval Davis 1 hit, Bentley Richardson 1 hit, Landon Wells 1 hit, Tion Boyd 1 hit

Warrenton Insurance (12)

Zeayr Miles 1 hit, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Ashton Kearney 1 hit

Thursday, June 17

Tee-Ball

Taber Auto Center

1  0  3  4  – 8

Union Level Land & Timber

5  5  5  X – 15

Taber Auto Center (8)

Jase Jessup 3 hits, Sadie Moseley 3 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits, Thea Taber 2 hits, Knox Jessup 2 hits, Ayden Terry 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits

Union Level Land & Timber (15)

JAkeem Hinton 3 hits, Deon Howard 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Camden Paynter 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, D’Angello Oliver 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits

Tarheel Tire

5  5  1  4  – 15

A.M. Newsom

4  5  1  X – 10

Tarheel Tire (15)

Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Madison Kennedy 2 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Elliot Choplin 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits

A.M. Newsom (10)

Avery Harris 2 hits, Riley Moreland 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Graci Richardson 2 hits, Kacicihskews Bethea 2 hits, Najara Hargrove 2 hits

10-12 Girls Softball

Henderson-Vance

2  5  0  4  – 11

Macon Mini Storage

0  0  4  0 – 4

10-12 Boys Baseball

Henderson-Vance

4  1  0  – 5

Carter Bank & Trust

4  5  3 – 12

13-16 Girls Softball

J&J Logging

0  0  0  0  2  – 2

Burger Barn

3  5  5  0  X – 13

J&J Logging (2)

MacKenzie Stallings 1 hit, Aiyanah Alston 1 hit, Shamonie Johnson 1 hit

Burger Barn (13)

Blake Vick 2 hits, Katelyn Holtzman 2 hits, Sa’Kayla Howard 1 hit, Chelsey Shearin 1 hit, Mariah Harris 1 hit, Miyanna Burgess 1 hit, Hannah Cooper 1 hit

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, June 24

Tee-Ball

6 p.m.BB&T vs. Taber Auto CenterCapps Field

7 p.m.A.M. Newsom vs. Union Level Land & Timber

Capps Field

13-16 Softball

6 p.m.Burger Barn vs. J&J LoggingLions Field

