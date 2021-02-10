The Warren County High School varsity girls earned their first win of the season by defeating the South Granville Vikings at home on Feb. 5 by a score of 47-43.
The Lady Eagles trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, but came roaring back to hold the lead going into halftime. Warren County outscored South Granville in the third and fourth quarters to secure the victory.
The Warren County varsity boys lost a heartbreaker to the Bunn Wildcats at home on Feb. 2 by a score of 40-39. After being blanked by the Wildcats in the first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and third quarters, battling back to tie the score by the end of the third quarter. Warren County kept in close in the fourth quarter, but fell just short of a victory.
Warren County hosted the Granville Central Panthers on Feb. 9. Results were not available at press time.
The Eagles will celebrate Senior Night on Feb. 16 by hosting the Roanoke Rapids Yellowjackets. The varsity girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity boys’ game at 6:30 p.m.
