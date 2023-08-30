With the smattering of “no-contests” from last week in the books, it’s time for the full slate of college football games, starting Thursday night with Elon playing at Wake Forest and N.C. State going to Connecticut.
No. 1 Georgia has won two national championships in a row, going 14-1 and 15-0 the last two seasons. The Bulldogs have now won 17 games in a row. But they are taking heat for an easy non-conference schedule. The Dawgs’ first two opponents are UT-Martin and Ball State. But the gasbags who are complaining on the internet don’t know what they are talking about. First, Georgia was slated to play at Oklahoma in week two. But after the SEC cancelled that game, all Georgia could get at a late date was Ball State, (who is not that bad).
Scheduling easy teams in the first week or two is commonplace in CFB. But this practice is likely to stop and soon. The NCAA FCS Division is contemplating limiting their non-league games and playing an FCS championship tournament in the spring. The top FCS teams are not as likely to play Power Five schools just for a fat paycheck. The best teams can sell out a home game and pocket the cash they need to operate their programs.
Time to mount the board, toss the magic darts, and tell you in advance who’ll win this weekend’s games.
ELON AT WAKE FOREST: A good neighborhood battle if the Deacons are feeling “neighborly.” They’re not. Wake Forest 38, Elon 14.
N.C. STATE AT CONNECTICUT: State visits the most improved team in CFB last year. This is a game the Wolfpack must win. If their new southpaw QB is “on,” the Pack will take this game. N.C. State 34, Connecticut 24.
MIAMI (Ohio) AT MIAMI (Fla.): Finally, the two Miamis meet. The one that has to travel will likely get crushed. Either way, Fearless is picking…….Miami. 41-23.
LOUISVILLE AT GEORGIA TECH: Georgia Tech improved 100 percent last year. Louisville will be an across-the-board favorite, but the prognosticator of all thangs pigskin smells an upset. Georgia Tech 33, Louisville 31.
EAST CAROLINA AT MICHIGAN: With QB Holton Ahlers in the NFL, the Pirates have some work to do. While ECU improved a year ago, this one is on enemy turf. Fearless does not smell an “App State upset.” Michigan 42, ECU 17.
VIRGINIA AT TENNESSEE: Virginia is a big ? Tennessee is not. Fearless thinks the 10th-ranked Vols are as good as advertised, maybe a 10-win team this year. Tennessee 41, Virginia 17.
OLD DOMINION AT VIRGINIA TECH: Remember the Monarchs’ upset over Virginia Tech? It happened. Tech only has one way to go and it better start here. No gimme. Virginia Tech 34, ODU 24.
NORTH CAROLINA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA in Charlotte: If the Tar Heels can protect star QB Drake Maye, UNC wins. If the Gamecocks protect QB Spencer Rattler and get to Maye, USC wins. It’s dead even. South Carolina 35, North Carolina 34.
LSU VS. FLORIDA STATE: A Sunday night game in Orlando, and Fearless says the best tilt of the opening weekend. Both teams turned out to be top-ranked teams last yea,r so this one is a battle of two of the best QB’s in the country. A real barnburner, it’s the No. 5 LSU 37, No. 8 Florida State 35.
CLEMSON AT DUKE: Duke was one of the most improved teams in America last year with a top QB and the ACC coach-of-the-year in Mike Elko. An upset would not shock Fearless, but he would be “surprised.” The Monday night game winner is……..Clemson 38, Duke 23.
TOP GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Georgia over UT-Martin, Utah over Florida, UAB over N.C. A & T, TCU over Colorado, Boston College over Northern Illinois, Notre Dame over Tennessee State, Auburn over Massachusetts, Ohio State over Indiana, Maryland over Towson, and Appalachian over Gardner-Webb.
Also, Texas over Rice, Pitt over Wofford, Syracuse over Colgate, Arkansas over Western Carolina, Charlotte over S.C. State, USC over Nevada, Alabama over Middle Tennessee, Penn State over West Virginia, UCLA over Coastal Carolina, and Tulane over South Alabama.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2023.
