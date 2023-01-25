The Norlina High School Blue Waves and Warren County High School Eagles are gathering the email addresses, physical addresses and telephone numbers of all students who participated in sports at Norlina High School and the 1979- 81 Eagles who had played at NHS prior to consolidation in 1981. The organization is in the process of updating the member directory for the annual scholarship award.
The Coach Bob Price Memorial Scholarship is awarded for the top senior student-athlete at Warren County High School at the school’s awards banquet at the end of the school year. The prestigious scholarship honors the longtime Blue Waves’ coach who spent 30 years coaching all sports at Norlina.
In addition to many baseball and basketball championships, the 1959 Blue Waves finished the season 12-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state.
Any former player, coach, cheerleader, manager or driver is welcome to be a part of this group. With the scholarship going to a WCHS athlete, every fan is encouraged to join the alumni organization. There is no cost to be a member.
If you would like to be part of this group and have not been contacted recently, send your email address, home address and telephone number to: LewHege.1@gmail.com. If you’d like to contribute, send your check to: Tom Traylor, 168 Oine Rd., Norlina, NC 27563. All gifts are tax deductible. If you have any questions, contact us by e-mail or at 252-432-2138.
