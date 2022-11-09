Registration is open until Nov. 17 for Warren County Parks and Recreation’s winter youth cheerleading league for ages 6-12.
The fee is $10 per child. Teams will cheer for the youth basketball program held at John Graham Gym in Warrenton. Warren County Parks and Recreation is also seeking volunteer coaches for the season. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or register, visit the county website at warrencountync.com or call the office at 252-257-2272.
