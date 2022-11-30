'I need better PR on the job I do.'
Years ago, we used to have a “Calvin and Hobbes” cartoon taped to the wall in our cubicle. Calvin was being chastised by his mom about how well he was cleaning up his bedroom. In his opinion, the bedroom was perfectly fine. The walk away line in the last frame is what we loved. “I don’t need to do a better job. I need better PR on the job I do.”
Earlier this week, we had read a column online where the author suggested (I honestly don’t remember who wrote it — I read way too much college football content — so apologies for not crediting the author) that the ACC had a PR problem. The SEC has Paul Finebaum. The Big Ten has Joel Klatt. And each give those leagues a biased voice on the national stage. The ACC needs Paul Finebaum. (Fearless — you available?).
We had all our talking points ready about how the ACC should be in the discussion. FSU beat LSU this year. Tennessee had to go to overtime to beat ACC also ran Pitt. Wake beat Vandy. Syracuse beat Big Ten West winner Purdue. Duke won at Northwestern. Sure, there was Ole Miss whuppin Georgia Tech 42-0 in Oxford, but it was only the Yellow Jackets (Sorry, Heels fans. Too soon?). And the U did lose in College Station by 8. Holding our own at least.
Then Saturday happened. The ACC laid a Turducken-sized egg, and not even the best PR firm in the world could have spun it as anything but a mess. Clemson controlled their path to the college football playoffs and blew a 9-point halftime lead to lose to South Carolina. Georgia, bored for most of the first half, decided to play for 20 minutes in the second half and put Georgia Tech away with a 24-0 run. Kentucky used three Louisville turnovers to beat their Commonwealth foe 26-13. FSU was the only winner in ACC/SEC matchups, taking the victory in a close game in Tallahassee against the Gators.
Closer to home, UNC Heisman Trophy candidate Drake Maye was outplayed for the second straight week by a backup QB as the Heels finished the season with two straight home losses. This time, it was N.C. State fourth string QB Ben Finley that led the Pack to an improbable OT win. Over two weeks, Spencer Rattler, Zach Gibson and Finley basically ran the ACC out of the college football playoffs. Pretty sure these guys won’t get Christmas cards from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.
With the clear understanding the ACC needs to do a better job (not better PR on the job they do), let’s break out the dartboard and look at conference championship week.
NORTH CAROLINA VS. CLEMSON: ACC Championship Game. Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte. Since a playoff spot is not on the line, let’s call this one The Battle for the Orange Bowl. The result will likely come down to QB play. As noted above, Drake Maye has not played up to his standards the last couple of weeks, but a dropped pass and a missed field goal are all that are keeping the Heels from still being in the playoff hunt. On the other hand, Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei was just plain bad last week; 8-29 for 99 yards will not get it done. A repeat performance in Queen City will earn the Tigers a second loss in a row, something they are not used to in the Upstate.
Maye is the better QB and gives the Heels the advantage on offense. The Tigers have the advantage on defense. They have twice as many sacks as the Heels and will put pressure on Maye. The Heels must also find a way to put pressure on DJ and force him into a couple of turnovers. If that doesn’t happen, the Carolina path to victory gets narrow. And the Tigers have the edge at kicker, so a tight game settled by a field goal will also be an advantage to the Tigers.
It will be closer than Vegas thinks. The game will be decided late, and we look for an upset here (yeah, we are homers). Drake Maye to Josh Downs for the win in the closing minutes …. UNC 28, Clemson 24.
LSU AT GEORGIA: SEC Championship Game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta. The analogy we would use is sometimes the Dawgs look like a bored kid playing with their food. Like in the first half against Tech last week. When you can turn it on anytime, why be concerned?
You know when Georgia doesn’t look bored. When they play ranked teams. In their two games against Top 15 opponents this year, Georgia responded with a 49-3 whuppin of Oregon and a 27-13 win over #1 Tennessee that was as much of a whuppin as the Oregon win.
Even with last week’s loss, LSU will be ranked in this one. That will get the Bulldogs attention. Tiger QB Jayden Daniels will not be ready for what UGA does to ranked team QBs (see Nix, Bo and Hooker, Hendon). At least we have a Hornets game to go to at 6 p.m. on Saturday. This should be over by then….Georgia 35, LSU 14.
OTHER GAMES: USC over Utah, TCU over Kansas State, Tulane over UCF, Boise State over Fresno State, Michigan over Purdue
