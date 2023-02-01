Registration for the Warren County Parks and Recreation Girls Youth Volleyball League for ages 9-18 will be held from Feb. 15-March 15.
The league is designed for both those who want to learn a new sport and those who want to continue with their favorite sport. The league fee is $10. The volleyball and softball programs will be coordinated so that girls will be able to participate in both.
For more information or to register, go to www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or call 252-257-2272.
