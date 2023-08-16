Several Norlina pickleball players earned silver medals and ribbons at the National Senior Games held July 7-15 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
To qualify for Nationals, players had to finish in the top four in their age group in the State Senior Games.
This year’s National Senior Games drew more than 10,000 participants, and, the Norlina players noted, pickleball was the sport with the most competitors. North Carolina ranked fifth in the medal count by state in all sports.
Pickleball players were placed in competition according to age group and skill level, which was designated by a scale listing 4.5 and above as the highest level.
Norlina players Fred Muller and Robin Vaughan competed in 4.0 doubles in the 60-64 age group. They had to play 14 games to reach the finals and brought home silver medals.
Doug Didder won a silver medal in 3.0 singles in the 75-79 age group. He also competed in mixed doubles and doubles.
Tom Traylor and Matt Matthews won sixth-place ribbons in 4.5 doubles in the 65-69 age group.
The final men’s 4.5 singles match for the 65-69 age group came down to two players with strong Norlina connections: Tom Traylor and his first cousin, Owen Mitchell, now a resident of Florida. They grew up playing tennis in Norlina.
Traylor and Mitchell tied for first place in the match. However, due to a point differential in overall singles competition, Mitchell won the gold medal, and Traylor brought home the silver.
Taking all sports into consideration, the National Senior Games drew participants representing a wide age range. Traylor noted that several pickleball players were in their nineties.
The Norlina players who earned medals and ribbons credit other Norlina pickleball players for helping them reach these levels of achievement: Keil Wurl, Jeff Chyzik, Tim Keener and Jonn Hendrickson.
For the local competitors, having a chance to participate in the National Senior Games was fun, and their success just made the event more special.
“It was a lot of fun, a great trip,” Traylor said. “The local group did really well. We brought home four silver medals.”
