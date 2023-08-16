LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Norlina medal- and ribbon-winning pickleball players are pictured with other Norlina players whom they credit with helping them excel at the National Senior Games. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: silver medalists Robin Vaughan, Fred Muller, Doug Didder and Tom Traylor (who also won a ribbon in doubles), and Traylor’s doubles partner Matt Matthews; back row: Jonn Hendrickson, Jeff Chyzik, Tim Keener and Keil Wurl.