Varsity Boys' Basketball.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County’s Qua Holloway (No. 1) as the Eagles fell to KIPP Pride on Jan. 17. Warren County lost to Vance County on Jan. 21, but returned to action on Tuesday when the Eagles traveled to North Edgecombe. Warren County’s busy week continues as the Eagles host Weldon on Thursday with a tipoff time of 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Warren County travels to Southeast Halifax. Tipoff time will be 7:30 p.m.