Warren County’s Qua Holloway (No. 1) as the Eagles fell to KIPP Pride on Jan. 17. Warren County lost to Vance County on Jan. 21, but returned to action on Tuesday when the Eagles traveled to North Edgecombe. Warren County’s busy week continues as the Eagles host Weldon on Thursday with a tipoff time of 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Warren County travels to Southeast Halifax. Tipoff time will be 7:30 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- From Warren County Superior Court
- ABC permits for Roxies Sports Bar and Lounge remain cancelled
- Partnership, friendship drive landscaping, printing businesses
- WCS names Davis as Principal of the Year
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Police respond to shooting, fighting at Roxie’s
- Supply giveaway scheduled for Saturday in Warrenton
- Employee pay, recruitment impact county departments
- Upset bid process for South Warren property to begin
- Gamma Chi Chapt4er welcomes global teachers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.