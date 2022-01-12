Boys' basketball.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County’s Jeremy Daniel (1) soars in for a shot as the Eagles fell at Southeast Halifax on Jan. 5. Also pictured is Eagle TJ Williams (10). Warren County will face Northwest Halifax on the road on Jan. 14. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles return home on Jan. 18 to host KIPP Pride at 4:30 p.m.