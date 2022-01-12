Warren County’s Jeremy Daniel (1) soars in for a shot as the Eagles fell at Southeast Halifax on Jan. 5. Also pictured is Eagle TJ Williams (10). Warren County will face Northwest Halifax on the road on Jan. 14. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles return home on Jan. 18 to host KIPP Pride at 4:30 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrenton resident prepares to celebrate 109th birthday
- Duke Energy provides power outage update
- Rapport with clients is secret to Norlina barbershop’s success
- Community, development attract Raleigh real estate attorney to historic building
- Bragging Rooster Beer and Mead moves toward completion
- New arcade represents dream to give back to community
- Increase in COVID-19 cases forces changes in Norlina
- Town administrator describes 2021 as year of growth for Warrenton
- 157th county Emancipation Proclamation Celebration held
- Warrenton increasing water, sewer rates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.