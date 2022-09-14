Warren County started strong and turned in a total game effort in whipping Northwest Halifax, 46-6, here Friday night in an Eastern Conference-9 game.
The Eagles, playing their fourth straight home game to start the season, scored 30 points in the first half to put the game away early. Warren County scored quickly in the opening quarter as sophomore RB Joel Bryant scored from seven yards out. Ayzayvion Hunter added the two-point PAT run to make it 8-0, just minutes in to the game.
The Eagles struck again early in the second quarter on an eight-yard run by workhorse Noah Dortch, and added the PAT run for a 16-0 lead, just six seconds into the quarter. Midway through the period, junior quarterback Najah Williams unleashed a pass to Demontay Hawkins. With the run after the catch, the play totaled 85 yards.
Just before halftime, Williams tossed a 35-yard TD pass to wide receiver Ty Rodwell to give the Eagles a 30-0 lead at the break. The second half was more of the same. The Eagle defense shut down Northwest throughout the game, and the offense tacked on two more touchdowns for a 46-6 victory.
Next up for Warren County is a Saturday night game at Weldon at 7 p.m. This will be the first of four straight away games for the Eagles. For more information on the Eagles, go to MaxPreps.com.
