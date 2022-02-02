The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting online registration for Youth Spring Sports: tee ball (ages 4-6) softball (ages 7-18) and baseball (ages 7-18).
In-person registration will begin later this month (Feb. 21). All registration will end March 5th.
You can find the link to register online at www.warrencounty.com and then navigate to the Parks & Recreation page under departments. On the right side of the screen, there is a link that is named Civic Rec. This link will take you to the online registration software.
If you have any questions or need help setting up an account, visit the Recreation Department or call 252-257-2272.
