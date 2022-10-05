Monday, Sept. 26

5-7 Soccer

Dynamo  5

Wizards 1

Dynamo (5)

Sawyer Kelly 5 goals

Wizards (1)

Omar Bartolo 1 goal

 

8-10 Soccer

Fire 9

United 3

Fire (9)

Bruno Luna 4 goals, Logan Finch 3 goals, Zakee Jones 1 goal

United (3)

Carson Huggins 1 goal, Britani Bartolo 1 goal, Ashton Hargrove 1 goal

 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

6-9 Flag Football

Panthers 19

Cowboys  19

 

10-12 Flag Football

Falcons  0

Buccaneers 24

 

Wednesday, Sept. 28

5-7 Soccer

Galaxy 2

Dynamo 4

Galaxy (2)

Dynamo (4)

Sawyer Kelly 3 goals, Bryson Stancil 1 goal

 

8-10 Soccer

Sounders 0

Fire 7

Sounders (0)

No goals scored

Fire (7)

Bruno Luna 3 goals, Ethan Smithson 2 goals, Mason Hughes 2 goals

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

11-13 Soccer

Revolution 2

Freedom 2

Revolution (2)

Alex Moreno 2 goals

Freedom (2)

Waldo Rojas 2 goals

Revolution won by penalty kicks

 

Upcoming Games

Thursday, October 6

11-13 Soccer

6:30 p.m.: Freedom vs. Revolution, Jaycees Field

 

Monday, October 10

5-7 Soccer

6 p.m.: Dynamo vs. Galaxy, Jaycees Field

8-10 Soccer

6:45 p.m.: Fire vs. Sounders, Jaycees Field

 

Tuesday, October 11

6-9 Flag Football

6 p.m.: Panthers vs. Cowboys, Jaycees Field

10-12 Flag Football

6:45 p.m.: Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Jaycees Field

 

Wednesday, October 12

5-7 Soccer

6 p.m.: Galaxy vs. Wizards, Jaycees Field

8-10 Soccer

6:45 p.m.: Sounders vs. United, Jaycees Field

 