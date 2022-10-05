Monday, Sept. 26
5-7 Soccer
Dynamo 5
Wizards 1
Dynamo (5)
Sawyer Kelly 5 goals
Wizards (1)
Omar Bartolo 1 goal
8-10 Soccer
Fire 9
United 3
Fire (9)
Bruno Luna 4 goals, Logan Finch 3 goals, Zakee Jones 1 goal
United (3)
Carson Huggins 1 goal, Britani Bartolo 1 goal, Ashton Hargrove 1 goal
Tuesday, Sept. 27
6-9 Flag Football
Panthers 19
Cowboys 19
10-12 Flag Football
Falcons 0
Buccaneers 24
Wednesday, Sept. 28
5-7 Soccer
Galaxy 2
Dynamo 4
Galaxy (2)
Dynamo (4)
Sawyer Kelly 3 goals, Bryson Stancil 1 goal
8-10 Soccer
Sounders 0
Fire 7
Sounders (0)
No goals scored
Fire (7)
Bruno Luna 3 goals, Ethan Smithson 2 goals, Mason Hughes 2 goals
Thursday, Sept. 29
11-13 Soccer
Revolution 2
Freedom 2
Revolution (2)
Alex Moreno 2 goals
Freedom (2)
Waldo Rojas 2 goals
Revolution won by penalty kicks
Upcoming Games
Thursday, October 6
11-13 Soccer
6:30 p.m.: Freedom vs. Revolution, Jaycees Field
Monday, October 10
5-7 Soccer
6 p.m.: Dynamo vs. Galaxy, Jaycees Field
8-10 Soccer
6:45 p.m.: Fire vs. Sounders, Jaycees Field
Tuesday, October 11
6-9 Flag Football
6 p.m.: Panthers vs. Cowboys, Jaycees Field
10-12 Flag Football
6:45 p.m.: Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Jaycees Field
Wednesday, October 12
5-7 Soccer
6 p.m.: Galaxy vs. Wizards, Jaycees Field
8-10 Soccer
6:45 p.m.: Sounders vs. United, Jaycees Field
