Monday, October 24

 

5-7 Soccer

Wizards 0

Galaxy 7

Wizards (0)

No goals recorded

Galaxy (7)

Jasiah Harrison 4 goals

 

8-10 Soccer

United 1

Sounders 2

United (1)

Camden Maynard 1 goal

Sounders (3)

Jaxon Young 1 goal, Judson Breedlove 1 goal, Kayla Fitts 1 goal

 

Tuesday, October 25

 

6-9 Flag Football

Panthers Lost by Forfeit

Cowboys Won by Forfeit

 

10-12 Flag Football

Buccaneers Won by Forfeit

Falcons Lost by Forfeit

 

 

Wednesday,

October 26

 

5-7 Soccer

Wizards 2

Dynamo 4

Wizards (2)

Kennedy Reed 1 goal, Omar Bartolo 1 goal

Dynamo (7)

 Sawyer Kelly 5 goals, Clinton Crissman 2 goals

 

8-10 Soccer

United 3

Fire 5

United (3)

Avery Seaman 1 goal, Camden Maynard 1 goal, Ashton Hargrove 1 goal

Fire (5)

Zakee Jones 1 goal, Kaiden Shirley 1 goal, Logan Finch 1 goal, Bruno Luna 1 goal, Jase Devine 1 goal

 

 

Thursday, October 27

 

11-13 Soccer

Revolution 8

Freedom 2

Revolution (8)

Alex Moreno 7 goals

Freedom (2)

MacKenzie Holtzman 1 goal, Waldo Rojas 1 goal

 

Upcoming Games

Thursday, 

November 3

 

11-13 Soccer

6:30 p.m.: Freedom vs. Revolution, Jaycees Field

 

Monday, November 7

 

5-7 Soccer

6 p.m.: Galaxy vs. Wizards, Jaycees Field

8-10 Soccer

6:45 p.m.: Sounders vs. United, Jaycees Field

 