Monday, October 24
5-7 Soccer
Wizards 0
Galaxy 7
Wizards (0)
No goals recorded
Galaxy (7)
Jasiah Harrison 4 goals
8-10 Soccer
United 1
Sounders 2
United (1)
Camden Maynard 1 goal
Sounders (3)
Jaxon Young 1 goal, Judson Breedlove 1 goal, Kayla Fitts 1 goal
Tuesday, October 25
6-9 Flag Football
Panthers Lost by Forfeit
Cowboys Won by Forfeit
10-12 Flag Football
Buccaneers Won by Forfeit
Falcons Lost by Forfeit
Wednesday,
October 26
5-7 Soccer
Wizards 2
Dynamo 4
Wizards (2)
Kennedy Reed 1 goal, Omar Bartolo 1 goal
Dynamo (7)
Sawyer Kelly 5 goals, Clinton Crissman 2 goals
8-10 Soccer
United 3
Fire 5
United (3)
Avery Seaman 1 goal, Camden Maynard 1 goal, Ashton Hargrove 1 goal
Fire (5)
Zakee Jones 1 goal, Kaiden Shirley 1 goal, Logan Finch 1 goal, Bruno Luna 1 goal, Jase Devine 1 goal
Thursday, October 27
11-13 Soccer
Revolution 8
Freedom 2
Revolution (8)
Alex Moreno 7 goals
Freedom (2)
MacKenzie Holtzman 1 goal, Waldo Rojas 1 goal
Upcoming Games
Thursday,
November 3
11-13 Soccer
6:30 p.m.: Freedom vs. Revolution, Jaycees Field
Monday, November 7
5-7 Soccer
6 p.m.: Galaxy vs. Wizards, Jaycees Field
8-10 Soccer
6:45 p.m.: Sounders vs. United, Jaycees Field
