Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a new program for ages 3-5: Start Smart Soccer.
The program is a parent/child instructional program led by an instructor once a week for six weeks at the Warren County Recreation Complex. The fee is $10 and includes a soccer ball for each child. The registration deadline is Aug. 31 (limited space). There are two class options:
• Option 1: Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
• Option 2: Thursdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or register, please visit the Parks and Recreation website listed above or call the office at 252-257-2272.
