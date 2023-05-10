Monday, April 24

Tee Ball

Inez Forest Industries 5  5  4  2 – 16

W.C. Houndsmen 5  5  3  4 – 17

Inez Forest Industries (16)

Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Hunter Compton 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 3 hits, Faith Howard 3 hits, Korey Carter 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Brayden Copeland 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cooper Stegall 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen (17)

Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 3 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Cynthia Henry 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits

Rendi’s 0  0  5  2 – 7

Abbott Construction  5  4  5  X – 14

Rendi’s (7)

Hykeem Henderson 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 2 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Zoie Jones 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits, Kaayden Judd 2 hits, Dylenn Harrington 2 hits

Abbott Construction (14)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Connor Campbell 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits

11-13 Baseball

Gregory W. Harris Hauling 0  0  1  4 – 5

Warrenton Insurance 5  2  1  3 – 11

Gregory W. Harris Hauling (5)

Adrian Burwell 1 hit

Warrenton Insurance (11)

Kenan Gardner 1 hit, Ricky Bates 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

Coolie Nation 5  4  0  – 9

Arcola Logging 0  3  5  – 8

Coolie Nation (9)

Benton Blackwell 1 hit

Arcola Logging (8)

Cole Thomas 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit, Mason Lynch 1 hit

Tuesday, April 25

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 5  1  2  0  0 – 8

First Citizens 5  5  5  X  – 15

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (8)

Quinn Koestering 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Neymar Williams 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Jayceion Worthy 2 hits, Russell Taylor 2 hitsElias Wagstaff 1 hit

First Citizens (15)

Charlie Peoples 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits, Tannen Williams 2 hits, Ja’keem Hinton 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Noah Paynter 1 hit, Rylan Wise 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Lawrence & Perry BBQ 5  5  5 – 15

Union Level 0  0  0  – 0

Lawrence & Perry BBQ (15)

Carter Ellis 2 hits, Maci Choplin 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Stella Wade 2 hits, Skylar Rudd 2 hits, Laiana Perry 2 hits, Madison Kennedy 2 hits, Adalynn Harmon 2 hits, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Hallie Gardner 1 hit, Nya Edmonds 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit

Union Level (0)

Madison Peoples 1 hit, Aubery Evans 1 hit, Alayna Pegram 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Warrenton Insurance 5  5  3  4 – 17

Baldie’s Barbershop 1  0  0  X – 1

Warrenton Insurance (17)

James Chambers 2 hits, Joseph Bender 2 hits, Ricky Bates 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Charles Townes 1 hit

Baldie’s Barbershop (1)

No hits recorded

10-13 Softball

Blaylock Funeral Home 5  5  5 – 15

Macon Mini Storage 1  4  X  – 5

Blaylock Funeral Home (15)

Sayde Young 2 hits, Da’Najah Burwell 1 hit

Macon Mini Storage (5)

Faith Falkner 1 hit, Serenity Harris 1 hit

Wednesday, April 26

Tee Ball

A&S Pest 5  0  0  5 – 10

C3 Farm & Timber 3  0  0  X  – 3

A&S Pest (10)

Sevyn Burnette 3 hits, Neveah Williams 3 hits, Brian Hicks 2 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Ava Jarmon 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits

C3 Farm & Timber (3)

No players with more than 1 hit

Tarheel Tire 5  5  5 – 15

Aycock Auto 0  0  0  – 0

Tarheel Tire (15)

Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Peyton Bice 2 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Cameron Edmonds 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Zelma Steinbach 2 hits, Kemari Hargrove 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits

Aycock Auto (0)

No players with more than 1 hit

10-13 Softball

Lake Country Retrievers     5  5  5  5 – 20

Macon Mini Storage 5  1  5  X  – 11

Lake Country Retrievers (20)

Carlee Edmonds 1 hit, Morgan Thomas 1 hit, Avery Seaman 1 hit, Peyton Williams 1 hit, Mackenly Stancil 1 hit, Britani Bartolo 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit, Thalia Little 1 hit

Macon Mini Storage (11)

Khloe Peoples 2 hits, Shy’Anne Norwood 1 hit, Journey Alston 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

Arcola Logging 4  1  5  3 – 13

KMC Trucking 1  0  5  5  – 11

Arcola Logging (13)

Mason Lynch 2 hits, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Za’kee Jones 1 hit, Tyler Grissom 1 hit

KMC Trucking (11)

Caiden Rudd 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit, Cameron Debrow 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, May 11

Teeball

6 p.m.: Abbott Construction vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

7 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Copeland’s Wildlife Control vs. Lions Club, Lions Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Union Level, Lions Field

Monday, May 15

Teeball

6 p.m.: C3 Farm & Timber vs. W.C. Houndsmen, Capps Field

7 p.m.: Inez Forest Industries vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

9&10 Baseball

6 p.m.: Arcola Logging vs. Coolie Nation, Lions Field

11-13 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Gregory W. Harris Hauling vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field

Tuesday, May 16

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Lions Club, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field

11-13 Baseball

6 p.m.: Baldie’s Barbershop vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field

10-13 Softball

7:30 p.m.: Macon Mini Storage vs. Lake Country Retrievers, Lions Field

Wednesday, May 17

Teeball

6 p.m.: Inez Forest Industries vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field

7 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. Abbott Construction, Capps Field

10-13 Softball

6 p.m.: Macon Mini Storage vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field

9&10 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Arcola Logging vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field