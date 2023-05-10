Monday, April 24
Tee Ball
Inez Forest Industries 5 5 4 2 – 16
W.C. Houndsmen 5 5 3 4 – 17
Inez Forest Industries (16)
Leah Vaughan 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Hunter Compton 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 3 hits, Faith Howard 3 hits, Korey Carter 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Brayden Copeland 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cooper Stegall 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen (17)
Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 3 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Cynthia Henry 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits
Rendi’s 0 0 5 2 – 7
Abbott Construction 5 4 5 X – 14
Rendi’s (7)
Hykeem Henderson 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 2 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Zoie Jones 2 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Chaise Hopkins-Little 2 hits, Kaayden Judd 2 hits, Dylenn Harrington 2 hits
Abbott Construction (14)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Connor Campbell 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits
11-13 Baseball
Gregory W. Harris Hauling 0 0 1 4 – 5
Warrenton Insurance 5 2 1 3 – 11
Gregory W. Harris Hauling (5)
Adrian Burwell 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance (11)
Kenan Gardner 1 hit, Ricky Bates 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
Coolie Nation 5 4 0 – 9
Arcola Logging 0 3 5 – 8
Coolie Nation (9)
Benton Blackwell 1 hit
Arcola Logging (8)
Cole Thomas 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit, Mason Lynch 1 hit
Tuesday, April 25
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 5 1 2 0 0 – 8
First Citizens 5 5 5 X – 15
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (8)
Quinn Koestering 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Neymar Williams 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Jayceion Worthy 2 hits, Russell Taylor 2 hitsElias Wagstaff 1 hit
First Citizens (15)
Charlie Peoples 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits, Tannen Williams 2 hits, Ja’keem Hinton 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, Noah Paynter 1 hit, Rylan Wise 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Lawrence & Perry BBQ 5 5 5 – 15
Union Level 0 0 0 – 0
Lawrence & Perry BBQ (15)
Carter Ellis 2 hits, Maci Choplin 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Stella Wade 2 hits, Skylar Rudd 2 hits, Laiana Perry 2 hits, Madison Kennedy 2 hits, Adalynn Harmon 2 hits, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Hallie Gardner 1 hit, Nya Edmonds 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit
Union Level (0)
Madison Peoples 1 hit, Aubery Evans 1 hit, Alayna Pegram 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Warrenton Insurance 5 5 3 4 – 17
Baldie’s Barbershop 1 0 0 X – 1
Warrenton Insurance (17)
James Chambers 2 hits, Joseph Bender 2 hits, Ricky Bates 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Charles Townes 1 hit
Baldie’s Barbershop (1)
No hits recorded
10-13 Softball
Blaylock Funeral Home 5 5 5 – 15
Macon Mini Storage 1 4 X – 5
Blaylock Funeral Home (15)
Sayde Young 2 hits, Da’Najah Burwell 1 hit
Macon Mini Storage (5)
Faith Falkner 1 hit, Serenity Harris 1 hit
Wednesday, April 26
Tee Ball
A&S Pest 5 0 0 5 – 10
C3 Farm & Timber 3 0 0 X – 3
A&S Pest (10)
Sevyn Burnette 3 hits, Neveah Williams 3 hits, Brian Hicks 2 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, Ava Jarmon 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits
C3 Farm & Timber (3)
No players with more than 1 hit
Tarheel Tire 5 5 5 – 15
Aycock Auto 0 0 0 – 0
Tarheel Tire (15)
Cameron Choplin 2 hits, Peyton Bice 2 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Cameron Edmonds 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Zelma Steinbach 2 hits, Kemari Hargrove 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits
Aycock Auto (0)
No players with more than 1 hit
10-13 Softball
Lake Country Retrievers 5 5 5 5 – 20
Macon Mini Storage 5 1 5 X – 11
Lake Country Retrievers (20)
Carlee Edmonds 1 hit, Morgan Thomas 1 hit, Avery Seaman 1 hit, Peyton Williams 1 hit, Mackenly Stancil 1 hit, Britani Bartolo 1 hit, Claire Powell 1 hit, Thalia Little 1 hit
Macon Mini Storage (11)
Khloe Peoples 2 hits, Shy’Anne Norwood 1 hit, Journey Alston 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
Arcola Logging 4 1 5 3 – 13
KMC Trucking 1 0 5 5 – 11
Arcola Logging (13)
Mason Lynch 2 hits, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Za’kee Jones 1 hit, Tyler Grissom 1 hit
KMC Trucking (11)
Caiden Rudd 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit, Cameron Debrow 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, May 11
Teeball
6 p.m.: Abbott Construction vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
7 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Copeland’s Wildlife Control vs. Lions Club, Lions Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Union Level, Lions Field
Monday, May 15
Teeball
6 p.m.: C3 Farm & Timber vs. W.C. Houndsmen, Capps Field
7 p.m.: Inez Forest Industries vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
9&10 Baseball
6 p.m.: Arcola Logging vs. Coolie Nation, Lions Field
11-13 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Gregory W. Harris Hauling vs. Warrenton Insurance, Lions Field
Tuesday, May 16
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Lions Club, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field
11-13 Baseball
6 p.m.: Baldie’s Barbershop vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field
10-13 Softball
7:30 p.m.: Macon Mini Storage vs. Lake Country Retrievers, Lions Field
Wednesday, May 17
Teeball
6 p.m.: Inez Forest Industries vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field
7 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. Abbott Construction, Capps Field
10-13 Softball
6 p.m.: Macon Mini Storage vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field
9&10 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Arcola Logging vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field
