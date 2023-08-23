It’s only been seven months but seems like a lot longer since the oblong pigskin was teed up for college football. The last time we got together, Georgia had just won its second straight national championship. As Fearless starts his 56th season, there is some serious business to attend to first.
While football is going well for the Bulldogs and a host of local teams, things haven’t been so peachy for a trio of schools. They have been bad—very, very bad—and need a trip to the woodshed.
First, Michigan: One of the top programs at one of the top universities. They held practices with too many coaches and not within the rules of the NCAA. As violations go, this is equivalent to a speeding ticket and not much else. But Coach Jim Harbaugh lied to the NCAA about this and faces an uncertain penalty. Maybe a multi-game suspension.
Moving on, there is Tennessee. Their violations are far more serious and so are the penalties. Of more than 200 cited violations, they include the Vols paying for a recruit’s car, spending more than $60,000 in illegal inducements, and paying one player’s mother $6,000. Jeremy Pruitt was the Vols’ coach who used his wife to give the player’s mother $500 each month.
Pruitt was fired and Josh Heupel took over two years ago. The NCAA said Tennessee was “cooperative” in the lengthy investigation, and though the Vols committed a staggering 18 Level One (the most serious) violations, their primary penalty consists of losing a total of 28 scholarships over five years. With the NIL and transfer portal so much a part of the CFB landscape, the NCAA doesn’t wield the power it once had.
Tennessee and Michigan’s infractions are serious but can’t hold a candle to the egregious way Coach Pat Fitzgerald was operating the Northwestern football team. The hazing was so lewd, so egregious, so disgusting, that decorum prevents Fearless from discussing it in a family newspaper. In more than a half century of covering college sports, this is the worst case Fearless has ever seen. NBC News reported “nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature” occurred in the program.
The head coach and a few assistants were fired. One of the assistant coaches was named the new coach. Don’t even tell Fearless that this practice was pervasive for years and some coaches did not know all about it. Later, we learned that this hazing was going on in other sports, including, it is alleged, some women’s sports. Fearless thinks it “took about five minutes” for the entire athletic staff to learn about this and about five more minutes for the entire campus to know all about it. Northwestern should have received the death penalty.
After I go wash my hands, I will finish the column.
AP Pre-season Top Ten rankings: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Alabama 5. LSU 6. USC 7. Penn State 8. Florida State 9. Clemson 10. Washington. Also, 12. Tennessee 13. Notre Dame 21. UNC.
NAVY vs. NOTRE DAME: Two old rivals will meet in Dublin, Ireland. Fearless’ favorite country is Ireland and is happy the game is there. But Notre Dame is a three touchdown favorite, and the Irish won’t lose a “home” game. Notre Dame 45, Navy 14.
Thanks Patrick. A tip of the sombrero to Patrick Raiford for handling the computer duties for your prognosticator of all things on the gridiron.
