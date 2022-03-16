The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) recently named Rocky Carter, a junior at Warren County High School, a “Performance of the Week” recipient. Carter’s stand out offensive performance included 29 points, five rebounds, and one steal in the Warren County Eagles’ game against the KIPP Halifax Pride back on January 18th. Carter was one of 60 North Carolina High School basketball players to be named a recipient of the award.
Carter, a 6’0 shooting guard and small forward, has been a starter for the Eagles for two seasons. He reflected on how his basketball skills have evolved and how his work ethic has changed over the last several seasons. “From freshman year until now, I can tell that my work ethic has improved. Since 9th grade until now, I’ve really been taking it a lot more serious. When I was in middle school, I was just playing it to play. Now, I’ve actually seen it can take me somewhere. I’ve noticed when I put work in the gym and get into the gym, it’s paying off. I can actually see it showing. So, it’s just motivating me to keep going more and more and more. So, it’s making me get more dedicated to the sport,” Carter explained.
Carter also attributes receiving the award and the improvement in his play on the court to a straightforward approach of hard work and discipline, instilled in him by his coach and teammates. “It’s just hard work really. Over the summer, and over this past off season, I’ve been in the gym a lot; almost everyday our coach gets us in there. Basically, just keeping on us, our “grind”, staying in the gym; teammates, too. If I didn’t have my teammates, I couldn’t do it without them. I mean they saw I was having a good night, so they were feeding me the ball more,” said Carter.
Carter aspires to play college basketball and is beginning to solidify what he feels are the next best steps to take to get himself in position to reach his goals. At the moment, he is considering playing a season or two at the junior college level to grow as a player and then see what doors open up for him. Schools with higher level of competition can recruit and give scholarships to players at the junior college level. Ideally, he would like to stay in his home state of North Carolina.
Carter recognizes that he would not be on the positive path he is currently on without the healthy support system that currently surrounds him. He recognizes the character and habits that have been instilled in him by those around him. “I would just like to say thank you to my mom, my coaches, and my teammates.” Even though basketball season is over, Carter has no plans of staying still. He has already transitioned over into his spring sport of baseball, playing for the Eagles varsity team, where he plays shortstop and pitcher.
