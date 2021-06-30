Monday, June 21

Tee-Ball

Taber Auto Center4  0  4  0  – 8

A.M. Newsom1  1  3  X – 5

Taber Auto Center (8)

Jase Jessup 3 hits, Tyler Thompson 3 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits

A.M. Newsom (5)

Avery Harris 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Graci Richardson 2 hits, Kacicishkews Bethea 2 hits, Yerehyahukatha Bethea 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits 

Tarheel Tire5  3  5  2  – 15

Union Level Land 

& Timber

          1  5  3  3  – 12

Tarheel Tire (15)

Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Levi Endecott 3 hits, Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Elliott Choplin 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits 

Union Level Land & Timber (12)

Kvon Bailey 3 hits, Saleena Daise 3 hits, Deon Howard 3 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 2 hits

7-9 Baseball

Farm Bureau5  4  5  0 – 14

Middleburg Steakhouse1  0  1  0  – 2

Farm Bureau (14)

Arieh Williams 3 hits, Bentley Richardson 3 hits, Tion Boyd 3 hits, Judson Breedlove 2 hits,                                                                                                    Deval Davis 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Layton Pernell 1 hit, Westin Ross 1 hit 

Middleburg Steakhouse (2)

Darrick Hughes 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hits

11&12 Baseball

Henderson-Vance4  0  2  2 –  8

Harris Trucking1  2  5  1 – 9

       

13-16 Softball

Henderson-Vance2  0  2  0  0  0  – 4

Burger Barn3  5  1  3  2  X  – 14

Tuesday, June 22

No games due to rain

Wednesday, June 23

Tee-Ball

W.C. Houndsmen3  0  0  3  – 6

Union Level Land & Timber5  4  3  X  – 12

W.C. Houndsmen (6)

Neal Seaman 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Weston Brauer 3 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits

Union Level Land & Timber (12)

Deon Howard 3 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 3 hits, Saleena Daise 3 hits, Nehemiah George 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits

First Citizens

1  5  5   – 11

A.M. Newsom

0  0  1  – 1

First Citizens (11)

Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Audrie Newhouse 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 2 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Iris Hudgins 2 hits, Cabellah Currin 2 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits

A.M. Newsom (1)

Harper Abbott 2 hits, Avery Harris 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits

7-9 Girls Softball

Arcola Logging4  0  3  1  0 – 8

Dale’s Heating

0  0  0  0  0  – 0

Arcola Logging (8)

Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Lily Holtzmann 3 hits, Carlee Edmonds 2 hits, Avery Seaman 2 hits, Aleah Bacon 2 hits, Britani Bartolo 1 hits, Claire Powell 1 hit, Sophia Brauer 1 hit

Dale’s Heating (0)

Avery Williams 2 hits, Skylar Currin 1 hit

7-9 Boys Baseball

Aycock Auto

0  3  2  0  1 – 6

Farm Bureau

5  4  1  3  X – 13

Aycock Auto (6)

Andrew Lassiter 2 hits, Jase Devine 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 1 hit, Logan Finch 1 hit, Nicholas Harrison 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Jhalil Jones 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit

Farm Bureau (13)

Arieh Williams 3 hits, Tion Boyd 3 hits, Layton Pernell 3 hits, Judson Breedlove 2 hits, Bentley Richardson 2 hits, Westin Ross 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Deval Davis 2 hits, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit

13-16 Softball

J&J Logging0  1  0  3  0  3  1 – 8

Burger Barn2  1  1  0  3  4  X – 11

J&J Logging (8)

Logan Ross 1 hit, MacKenzie Stallings 1 hit, Aiyanah Alston 1 hit, Shamonie Johnson 1 hit

Burger Barn (11)

Mariah Harris 4 hits, Blake Vick 3 hits, Katelyn Holtzman 2 hits, Aubrey Lynch 1 hit, Miyanna Burgess 1 hit

Thursday, June 24

Tee-Ball

BB&T1  5  4  0  1 – 11

Taber Auto Center

2  1  2  0  X – 5

BB&T (11)

Harper Powell 4 hits, Neymar WILLIAMSON 3 HITS, Myiah settles 3 hits, Messiah Shaw 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits

Taber Auto Center (5)

Jase Jessup 3 hits, Zoe Taber 3 hits, Ayden Terry 3 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Thea Taber 2 hits, Knox Jessup 2 hits, Noah Paynter 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen

5  4  2  1  1  – 13

First Citizens

4  3  0  0  X – 7

W.C. Houndsmen (13)

Caroline Holtzmann 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Neal Seaman 2 hits, Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Kaayden Judd 2 hits

First Citizens (7)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 3 hits, Cali Richardson 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Cabellah Currin 3 hits, Hunter Compton 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Audrie Newhouse 2 hits, Brian Owens 2 hits

7-9 Softball 

Arcola Logging3  0  3  0  1  1  – 8

Dale’s Heating

0  0  0  3  0  4 – 7

Arcola Logging (8)

Carlee Edmonds 2 hits, Gracey Cooper 2 hits, Lily Holtzmann 2 hits, Avery Seaman 2 hits, Aleah Bacon 2 hits, Serenity Harris 1 hit, Sophia Brauer 1 hit, Sadie Ely 1 hit 

Dale’s Heating (7)

Skylar Currin 2 hits, Madison Peoples 2 hits, Journi Burnette 2 hits, Avery Williams 1 hit, Alexia Diaz 1 hit, Ny’La Kearney 1 hit

Friday, June 25

Tee-Ball

Union Level Land & Timber4  5  5  5 – 19

Tarheel Tire5  2  1  X  – 8

Union Level Land & Timber (19)

Ja’Keem Hinton 3 hits, Nehemiah George 3 hits, Saleena Daise 3 hits, Daniel Galarza 3 hits, Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Kvon Bailey 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 2 hits, D’ Angello Oliver 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (8)

Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Madison Kennedy 2 hits

A.M. Newsom

3  1  1  0  – 5

First Citizens

0  2  0  3 – 5

A.M. Newsom (5)

Avery Harris 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Graci Richardson 2 hits, Kacicihskews Bethea 2 hits, Yerehyakukatha Bethea 2 hits

First Citizens (5)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 3 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Brian Owens 2 hits