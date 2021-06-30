Monday, June 21
Tee-Ball
Taber Auto Center4 0 4 0 – 8
A.M. Newsom1 1 3 X – 5
Taber Auto Center (8)
Jase Jessup 3 hits, Tyler Thompson 3 hits, Zoe Taber 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits
A.M. Newsom (5)
Avery Harris 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Graci Richardson 2 hits, Kacicishkews Bethea 2 hits, Yerehyahukatha Bethea 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits
Tarheel Tire5 3 5 2 – 15
Union Level Land
& Timber
1 5 3 3 – 12
Tarheel Tire (15)
Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Levi Endecott 3 hits, Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Elliott Choplin 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits
Union Level Land & Timber (12)
Kvon Bailey 3 hits, Saleena Daise 3 hits, Deon Howard 3 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 2 hits
7-9 Baseball
Farm Bureau5 4 5 0 – 14
Middleburg Steakhouse1 0 1 0 – 2
Farm Bureau (14)
Arieh Williams 3 hits, Bentley Richardson 3 hits, Tion Boyd 3 hits, Judson Breedlove 2 hits, Deval Davis 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Layton Pernell 1 hit, Westin Ross 1 hit
Middleburg Steakhouse (2)
Darrick Hughes 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 1 hits
11&12 Baseball
Henderson-Vance4 0 2 2 – 8
Harris Trucking1 2 5 1 – 9
13-16 Softball
Henderson-Vance2 0 2 0 0 0 – 4
Burger Barn3 5 1 3 2 X – 14
Tuesday, June 22
No games due to rain
Wednesday, June 23
Tee-Ball
W.C. Houndsmen3 0 0 3 – 6
Union Level Land & Timber5 4 3 X – 12
W.C. Houndsmen (6)
Neal Seaman 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Weston Brauer 3 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits
Union Level Land & Timber (12)
Deon Howard 3 hits, Ja’Keem Hinton 3 hits, Saleena Daise 3 hits, Nehemiah George 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits
First Citizens
1 5 5 – 11
A.M. Newsom
0 0 1 – 1
First Citizens (11)
Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Audrie Newhouse 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 2 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Iris Hudgins 2 hits, Cabellah Currin 2 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits
A.M. Newsom (1)
Harper Abbott 2 hits, Avery Harris 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits
7-9 Girls Softball
Arcola Logging4 0 3 1 0 – 8
Dale’s Heating
0 0 0 0 0 – 0
Arcola Logging (8)
Gracey Cooper 3 hits, Lily Holtzmann 3 hits, Carlee Edmonds 2 hits, Avery Seaman 2 hits, Aleah Bacon 2 hits, Britani Bartolo 1 hits, Claire Powell 1 hit, Sophia Brauer 1 hit
Dale’s Heating (0)
Avery Williams 2 hits, Skylar Currin 1 hit
7-9 Boys Baseball
Aycock Auto
0 3 2 0 1 – 6
Farm Bureau
5 4 1 3 X – 13
Aycock Auto (6)
Andrew Lassiter 2 hits, Jase Devine 2 hits, Tiequwen Townes 1 hit, Logan Finch 1 hit, Nicholas Harrison 1 hit, Kaiden Shirley 1 hit, Brodie Curtis 1 hit, Jhalil Jones 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit
Farm Bureau (13)
Arieh Williams 3 hits, Tion Boyd 3 hits, Layton Pernell 3 hits, Judson Breedlove 2 hits, Bentley Richardson 2 hits, Westin Ross 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Deval Davis 2 hits, Braylan Hargrove 1 hit
13-16 Softball
J&J Logging0 1 0 3 0 3 1 – 8
Burger Barn2 1 1 0 3 4 X – 11
J&J Logging (8)
Logan Ross 1 hit, MacKenzie Stallings 1 hit, Aiyanah Alston 1 hit, Shamonie Johnson 1 hit
Burger Barn (11)
Mariah Harris 4 hits, Blake Vick 3 hits, Katelyn Holtzman 2 hits, Aubrey Lynch 1 hit, Miyanna Burgess 1 hit
Thursday, June 24
Tee-Ball
BB&T1 5 4 0 1 – 11
Taber Auto Center
2 1 2 0 X – 5
BB&T (11)
Harper Powell 4 hits, Neymar WILLIAMSON 3 HITS, Myiah settles 3 hits, Messiah Shaw 3 hits, Cameron Wilson 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 2 hits, Siahna Taylor 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits
Taber Auto Center (5)
Jase Jessup 3 hits, Zoe Taber 3 hits, Ayden Terry 3 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Thea Taber 2 hits, Knox Jessup 2 hits, Noah Paynter 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen
5 4 2 1 1 – 13
First Citizens
4 3 0 0 X – 7
W.C. Houndsmen (13)
Caroline Holtzmann 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Neal Seaman 2 hits, Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Christian Tucker 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Tucker Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Kaayden Judd 2 hits
First Citizens (7)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 3 hits, Cali Richardson 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Cabellah Currin 3 hits, Hunter Compton 3 hits, Carson Smiley 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Audrie Newhouse 2 hits, Brian Owens 2 hits
7-9 Softball
Arcola Logging3 0 3 0 1 1 – 8
Dale’s Heating
0 0 0 3 0 4 – 7
Arcola Logging (8)
Carlee Edmonds 2 hits, Gracey Cooper 2 hits, Lily Holtzmann 2 hits, Avery Seaman 2 hits, Aleah Bacon 2 hits, Serenity Harris 1 hit, Sophia Brauer 1 hit, Sadie Ely 1 hit
Dale’s Heating (7)
Skylar Currin 2 hits, Madison Peoples 2 hits, Journi Burnette 2 hits, Avery Williams 1 hit, Alexia Diaz 1 hit, Ny’La Kearney 1 hit
Friday, June 25
Tee-Ball
Union Level Land & Timber4 5 5 5 – 19
Tarheel Tire5 2 1 X – 8
Union Level Land & Timber (19)
Ja’Keem Hinton 3 hits, Nehemiah George 3 hits, Saleena Daise 3 hits, Daniel Galarza 3 hits, Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Kvon Bailey 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 2 hits, D’ Angello Oliver 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (8)
Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Madison Kennedy 2 hits
A.M. Newsom
3 1 1 0 – 5
First Citizens
0 2 0 3 – 5
A.M. Newsom (5)
Avery Harris 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Graci Richardson 2 hits, Kacicihskews Bethea 2 hits, Yerehyakukatha Bethea 2 hits
First Citizens (5)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 3 hits, Cali Richardson 2 hits, Brian Owens 2 hits
