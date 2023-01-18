Monday, January 9
9&10 Basketball
Bulls 2 3 1 9 – 15
Thunder 3 0 4 2 – 9
Bulls (15)
Zeayr Miles 6 pts, Mason Lynch 6 pts, Andrew Black 2 pts, Elijah Greene 1 pt
Thunder (9)
Jeremiah Johnson 5 pts, Carter Ellis 2 pts, Landon Wells 2 pts
Warriors 6 3 3 6 – 18
Magic 7 3 5 5 – 20
Warriors (18)
Jermare Kearney 9 pts, Ejay Smith 5 pts, Chris Howard 4 pts
Magic (20)
Jamie Hargrove 11 pts, Jahlil Perry 5 pts, Markaveious Hargrove 2 pts, Shakiel Taylor 2 pts
11-13 Basketball
Lakers 0 2 6 2 – 10
Celtics 1 2 5 7 – 15
Lakers (10)
Caiden Rudd 6 pts, Kaevion Mills 2 pts, Ca’Ron Perry 2 pts
Celtics (15)
Arieh Williams 8 pts, Tion Boyd 5 pts, Marcellus White 2 pts
Wednesday, January 11
6-8 Basketball
Blue Devils 0 0 5 1 – 6
Wolfpack 0 0 2 2 – 4
Blue Devils (6)
Omar Bartolo 3 pts, Clinton Crissman 2 pts, Jorja Pierce 1 pt
Wolfpack (4)
Sentel Burchette 2 pts, Jasiah Harrison 2 pts
11-13 Basketball
Celtics 8 9 3 5 – 25
Hornets 9 2 11 2 – 24
Celtics (25)
Tion Boyd 14 pts, Arieh Williams 9 pts, Zayvion Alston 2 pts
Hornets (24)
Elijah Stevenson 7 pts, Zihquez Lynch 6 pts, Jayden Cheek 3 pts, Trevor Dennis 2 pts, Andrew Lassiter 2 pts, LaJavion Bullock 2 pts, Zy'liah Lynch 2 pts
Thursday, January 12
6-8 Basketball
Tarheels 0 0 4 0 – 4
Blue Devils 4 5 3 2 – 14
Tarheels (4)
Cadrian Durham 3 pts, Sebastian Harrison 1 pt
Blue Devils (14)
Elijah Gibson 8 pts, Clinton Crissman 3 pts, Jorja Pierce 3 pts, Omar Bartolo 1 pt
9&10 Basketball
Warriors 5 8 6 8 – 27
Thunder 1 2 3 8 – 14
Warriors (27)
Chris Howard 9 pts, Ejay Smith 8 pts, Jermare Kearney 6 pts, Jamal Alston 2 pts, Kameron Neal 2 pts
Thunder (14)
Jeremiah Johnson 9 pts, Carter Ellis 2 pts, Landon Wells 2 pts
Upcoming Schedule
Games are in the John Graham Gym.
Thursday, January 19
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.:Blue Devils vs. Tarheels
9&10 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Bulls vs. Warriors
Monday, January 23
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Magic vs. Thunder
9&10 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Hornets vs. Celtics
Wednesday, January 25
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils
9&10 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Bulls vs. Magic
11-13 Basketball
8 p.m.: Celtics vs. Lakers
