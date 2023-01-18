Monday, January 9

9&10 Basketball

Bulls 2  3  1  9 – 15

Thunder 3  0  4  2 – 9

Bulls (15)

Zeayr Miles 6 pts, Mason Lynch 6 pts, Andrew Black 2 pts, Elijah Greene 1 pt

Thunder (9)

Jeremiah Johnson 5 pts, Carter Ellis 2 pts, Landon Wells 2 pts

    

Warriors 6  3  3  6 – 18

Magic 7  3  5  5 – 20

Warriors (18)

Jermare Kearney 9 pts, Ejay Smith 5 pts, Chris Howard 4 pts

Magic (20)

Jamie Hargrove 11 pts, Jahlil Perry 5 pts, Markaveious Hargrove 2 pts, Shakiel Taylor 2 pts

11-13 Basketball

Lakers 0  2  6  2 – 10

Celtics  1  2  5  7 – 15

Lakers (10)

Caiden Rudd 6 pts, Kaevion Mills 2 pts, Ca’Ron Perry 2 pts

Celtics (15)

Arieh Williams 8 pts, Tion Boyd 5 pts, Marcellus White 2 pts

Wednesday, January 11

6-8 Basketball

Blue Devils 0  0  5  1 – 6

Wolfpack 0  0  2  2 – 4

Blue Devils (6)

Omar Bartolo 3 pts, Clinton Crissman 2 pts, Jorja Pierce 1 pt

Wolfpack (4)

Sentel Burchette 2 pts, Jasiah Harrison 2 pts

11-13 Basketball

Celtics 8  9  3  5 – 25

Hornets  9  2  11 2 – 24

Celtics (25)

Tion Boyd 14 pts, Arieh Williams 9 pts, Zayvion Alston 2 pts

Hornets (24)

No goals scoredElijah Stevenson 7 pts, Zihquez Lynch 6 pts, Jayden Cheek 3 pts, Trevor Dennis 2 pts, Andrew Lassiter 2 pts, LaJavion Bullock 2 pts, Zy’liah Lynch 2 pts

Thursday, January 12

6-8 Basketball

Tarheels 0  0  4  0 – 4

Blue Devils 4  5  3  2 – 14

Tarheels (4)

Cadrian Durham 3 pts, Sebastian Harrison 1 pt

Blue Devils (14)

Elijah Gibson 8 pts, Clinton Crissman 3 pts, Jorja Pierce 3 pts, Omar Bartolo 1 pt

9&10 Basketball

Warriors 5  8  6  8 – 27

Thunder 1  2  3  8 – 14

Warriors (27)

Chris Howard 9 pts, Ejay Smith 8 pts, Jermare Kearney 6 pts, Jamal Alston 2 pts, Kameron Neal 2 pts

Thunder (14)

Jeremiah Johnson 9 pts, Carter Ellis 2 pts, Landon Wells 2 pts

Upcoming Schedule

Games are in the John Graham Gym.

Thursday, January 19

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.:Blue Devils vs. Tarheels

9&10 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Bulls vs. Warriors

Monday, January 23

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Magic vs. Thunder

9&10 Basketball

7:15  p.m.: Hornets vs. Celtics

Wednesday, January 25

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils

9&10 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Bulls vs. Magic

11-13 Basketball

8 p.m.: Celtics vs. Lakers