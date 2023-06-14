Wednesday, May 31

Tee Ball

W.C Houndsmen

3  0  0  2  – 5

Inez Forest Industries

4  5  1  5 – 15

W.C. Houndsmen (15)

Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Jack Dodson 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits

Inez Forest Industries (7)

Avery Harris 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits

Rendi’s 1  0  0  3  1  – 5

Tarheel Tire

 2  5  2  4  X  – 13

Rendi’s (5)

Hykeem Henderson 4 hits, Minika McCall 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 3 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Arianna Guess 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (13)

Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Peyton Bice 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Aaryn Young 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits

10-13 Softball

Lake Country Retrievers 5  4  3 – 12

Blaylock Funeral Home 5  5  3  – 13

Lake Country Retrievers (12)

No hits recorded

Blaylock Funeral Home (13)

Da’Najah Burwell 2 hits, Aleah Bacon 1 hit, Madison Aycock 1 hit, Skylar Currin 1 hit, Avery Williams 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

Coolie Nation 2  4  3  – 9

KMC Trucking 2  1  X – 3

Coolie Nation (9)

No hits recorded

KMC Trucking (3)

Logan Finch 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit

Thursday, June 1

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0  0  2  0 – 2

Lions Club 3  2  5  2 – 12

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (2)

Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Cameron Wilson 1 hit, Neymar Williams 1 hit, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit

Lions Club (12)

Rylan Meadows 3 hits, Lawson Pernell 3 hits, Tucker Harris 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Landon Hargrove 2 hits, Sebastian Harrison 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 1 hit, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Union Level Land & Timber 0  1  0  1  0  – 2

Parham’s Automotive 5  0  5  0  X – 10

Union Level Land & Timber (2)

Haven Carter-Abernathy 3 hits, Airyana Henry 2 hits, Kayla Fitts 2 hits, Adora Donati 1 hit

Parham’s Automotive (10)

Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Kaia Vavia 2 hits, Harper Powell 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Z’Riyah Hymon 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Paisley Pittman 1 hit

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, June 15

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. First Citizens, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Lawrence & Perry BBQ vs. Union Level Land & Timber, Capps Field