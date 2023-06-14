Wednesday, May 31
Tee Ball
W.C Houndsmen
3 0 0 2 – 5
Inez Forest Industries
4 5 1 5 – 15
W.C. Houndsmen (15)
Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Jack Dodson 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits
Inez Forest Industries (7)
Avery Harris 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Hunter Compton 2 hits, Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Faith Howard 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits
Rendi’s 1 0 0 3 1 – 5
Tarheel Tire
2 5 2 4 X – 13
Rendi’s (5)
Hykeem Henderson 4 hits, Minika McCall 3 hits, Rylan Garrett 3 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Arianna Guess 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (13)
Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Peyton Bice 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Aaryn Young 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits
10-13 Softball
Lake Country Retrievers 5 4 3 – 12
Blaylock Funeral Home 5 5 3 – 13
Lake Country Retrievers (12)
No hits recorded
Blaylock Funeral Home (13)
Da’Najah Burwell 2 hits, Aleah Bacon 1 hit, Madison Aycock 1 hit, Skylar Currin 1 hit, Avery Williams 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
Coolie Nation 2 4 3 – 9
KMC Trucking 2 1 X – 3
Coolie Nation (9)
No hits recorded
KMC Trucking (3)
Logan Finch 1 hit, Charles Hayes 1 hit
Thursday, June 1
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0 0 2 0 – 2
Lions Club 3 2 5 2 – 12
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (2)
Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Cameron Wilson 1 hit, Neymar Williams 1 hit, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit
Lions Club (12)
Rylan Meadows 3 hits, Lawson Pernell 3 hits, Tucker Harris 3 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Landon Hargrove 2 hits, Sebastian Harrison 2 hits, Corbin Steinbach 1 hit, Carlos Hargrove 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Union Level Land & Timber 0 1 0 1 0 – 2
Parham’s Automotive 5 0 5 0 X – 10
Union Level Land & Timber (2)
Haven Carter-Abernathy 3 hits, Airyana Henry 2 hits, Kayla Fitts 2 hits, Adora Donati 1 hit
Parham’s Automotive (10)
Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Kaia Vavia 2 hits, Harper Powell 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Z’Riyah Hymon 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Paisley Pittman 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, June 15
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. First Citizens, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Lawrence & Perry BBQ vs. Union Level Land & Timber, Capps Field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.